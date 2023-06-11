Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? season 2 release date, air time and plot on HGTV

Season 2 of Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? is just around the corner, and interior designer and Survivor alum Kim Wolfe is back to work her magic on more homes in dire need of help. Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on HGTV.

The official synopsis of Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? reads,

"Designer and renovator Kim Wolfe comes to the rescue of homeowners feeling major buyer's remorse. This former Survivor winner and mom of three uses her expert skills to reinvent lifeless spaces and make homeowners finally fall in love with their home."

Tune in on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET to catch the Survivor alum renovating soulless places into homely homes.

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? host is Kim Wolfe, Survivor alum

In the upcoming season, interior designer Kim Wolfe will face new challenges as she transforms homes that have left their owners scratching their heads and wondering, 'Why the heck did I buy this house?" These homes are plagued with a wide range of issues, from impractical kitchens to structural nightmares.

Kim's expertise and creative vision are all set to shine through as she works closely with overwhelmed homeowners, listening to their wish lists and designing spaces that not only meet their standards and needs but exceed their expectations.

The renovations will include the creation of open floorplans, modern kitchens, luxurious main suites and bathrooms, and much-needed storage areas. These upgrades will not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of these houses but also improve the daily lives of the families who live in them.

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? host, Kim Wolfe, doesn't stop at practical upgrades. She will also incorporate custom touches that reflect the homeowners' personalities and preferences. From a handmade shuffleboard table to a mid-century style breeze block wall and specially designed steel and glass interior doors, every detail will be carefully considered to make these houses truly feel like homes.

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? season 1 recap

While specific episode titles and detailed descriptions of the HGTV show's season 2 are yet to be released, here's a recap of some of the memorable episodes from the show's first season.

In A House Divided, Kim Wolfe came to the rescue of a couple struggling with limited space in their small starter home. With a tight budget, Kim worked her magic to rework their dream house, ensuring they don't get squeezed out.

Meanwhile, in the episode Crowded House, she took on the challenge of redesigning a home with a nostalgic 1950s TV show vibe, but it had a dysfunctional layout that the family lived on top of each other. The episode showcased Kim's skill in preserving the house's nostalgic charm while alleviating the stress caused by the cramped quarters.

Another notable episode, Hidden Compound, featured a couple who discovered a hidden gem in their backyard but faced dangerous issues like asbestos floors and unsafe electrical. Kim stepped in to piece together their outdoor space, creating a safe and thriving area for their children.

These episodes demonstrated the diversity of challenges Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? host Kim faces on the show and focuses on her ability to create practical and personalized solutions for each homeowner.

Watch Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? season 2 to see what more new challenges Kim Wolfe faces and the solutions she brings to the table.

