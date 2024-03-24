Why would ISIS-K attack Russia? Moscow concert theatre incident explored

Moscow is currently dealing with a shooting incident that killed multiple civilians at the Crocus City Hall. The incident happened on March 22, 2024, when a band named Picnic was preparing to perform and the attendees were spotted running towards the exits when several gunmen opened fire inside.

The number of people reported to be dead is in dispute, with a few sources claiming that it is more than 100, and around 60 people are in critical condition. The entire incident was also recorded on video and is being shared on different social media platforms.

Meanwhile, ISIS-K, also known as Islamic State Khorasan, has allegedly taken responsibility for the Moscow attack. The terrorist organization has been active since 2014, and despite having fewer members, it is considered a danger by various countries, including the US.

The reasons behind the terrorist group launching a huge attack on Moscow are yet to be made official.

On the other hand, experts have stated that their problems with Vladimir Putin and his propaganda have possibly contributed to the incident.

Moscow concert hall incident has left hundreds of people dead: Involvement of ISIS-K and other details explored

The recent attack at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow started with the patrons sitting inside at first. A video recorded inside the venue revealed that the gunmen were walking slowly throughout the place and they additionally fired shots at everyone.

The authorities immediately arrived at the spot and an evacuation process was followed for everyone's safety. One of the eyewitnesses, whose identity remains unknown, said that there were sounds of firing behind people and it led to a stampede.

There were reports of an explosion that reportedly brought down the roof and a few more people who closed themselves in the basement were saved from being targeted.

The explosions also resulted in a fire, and multiple fire engines, along with other vehicles, were lined up outside to control the flames.

As mentioned, ISIS-K has reportedly claimed responsibility and shared a message on their Telegram channel, saying that they have attacked a huge group of Christians at Krasnogorsk, Moscow.

The terrorist organization has previously targeted different locations close to Afghanistan. They were also involved in a few more attacks, including one at a Kabul-based Russian embassy alongside the country's international Airport airport.

While the exact number of attackers remains unknown, one of the videos revealed four people entering the hall with guns in their hands.

Furthermore, the circumstances leading to the attack have not been disclosed. However, sources have allegedly claimed that the suspects left the place before the arrival of the authorities.

Reactions to the incident and further steps taken by the authorities

The Moscow shooting incident has reportedly led to the death of around 60 people. An investigation has been launched to find the culprits as a few details about them have been revealed, including that they had Kalashnikov assault rifles in their possession.

President of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki, sent his condolences to Vladimir Putin in a tweet posted by the country's Ministry of Information. The message reads in part:

"He also expressed his wishes for a quick recovery for those injured in the attack. Furthermore, President Isaias stated that the Government of Eritrea strongly condemns this act of terror."

The latest updates have stated that four suspects were captured near the Ukraine border. The US embassy in Russia had already received a warning this month about an attack being planned by the extremists and they advised people to not organize any kind of gatherings.