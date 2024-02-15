Why does Jimmy confess at the end of Better Call Saul? Explained

In the AMC show Better Call Saul, Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) chooses to come clean about his relationship with Walter White. He decides to impress his lover Kim for the final time and keep his morals to her intact. Even though he was able to get out of jail in around seven years thanks to a plea agreement, he claims that without Saul, Heisenberg's empire could not have succeeded.

Better Call Saul concludes its six-season run with an unexpected climax. Everything is there in this episode, including several flashbacks featuring the return of some of the most well-known characters from the franchise. The most unexpected event occurs in the last moments when everyone is left wondering why Jimmy chose to come clean in Better Call Saul.

Jimmy McGill finds himself incarcerated after spending so much time using all means necessary to keep criminals out of jail. Jimmy receives a just punishment after being found guilty of all the crimes he has committed and serving 86 years in federal prison for his involvement in Walter White's drug enterprise.

Better Call Saul: A final attempt to impress Kim

The most significant Breaking Bad character to make a comeback is Marie Schrader, Hank's widow, whom Saul utilizes to subtly influence the court system one last time about James McGill's closing testimony and plea deal.

Following his arrest in Better Call Saul, Saul faces charges that could result in a life sentence of more than 100 years in prison. Saul, on the other hand, offers Marie as an example of how he may manipulate the jury by claiming to be a victim of Walter White's schemes; this gets him a seven-year jail sentence from state attorneys.

But this is only setting up for Saul Goodman's last-ever Better Call Saul court appearance. When Saul learns that Kim admitted to killing Howard Hamlin, he makes false claims about having further information concerning Howard, which is eventually exposed as a ploy to get Kim to attend Saul's trial. Saul had no intention of having his prison term shortened.

Giving up on his earlier lies, Saul tells the court he had a crucial part in creating Walt's drug empire in Breaking Bad and even goes so far as to say he wants to be identified as James McGill. Jimmy makes it clear to the judge that he wants to acknowledge his wrongdoings and confess in front of Kim.

A flashback to a chat with his brother Chuck, which appears to have taken place during his early phase of mental illness that would later destroy their connection and cause his terrible death, serves as a buffer for that scenario.

Jimmy was Chuck's caregiver, while Chuck was Jimmy's dependent. As persistent as the hurt and contempt were, Jimmy's need to uphold his reputation among those he admired also persisted.

Saul is the ego that prevents Jimmy from being his true love. Saul informs us of his future self when he enters the courtroom and declares that he wishes to be tried as James McGill.

With Kim watching, the love of his life, his co-conspirator, and everyone else, he wants to do the right thing. His goal is to uphold her morals and dignity and to make her proud.

Better Call Saul shows, Saul is a persona that will stick with Jimmy till the day of his passing. Jimmy finds himself on a bus to prison for the next eighty-something years after he somewhat dutifully confesses in court to being the mastermind behind the Walter White scheme.

