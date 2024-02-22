"Why not just respect his privacy": Netizens defend Kodak Black as he is filmed throwing rock at journalist after prison release

Rapper Kodak Black was released from the Miami Federal Detention Center on Wednesday, February 21, after a two-month stay at the institution. Following his release, the rapper went viral for throwing rocks at a journalist. WPLG Local 10 reporter Rosh Lowe reported that the rapper got aggressive, threatened to punch him, and threw rocks at his photographer, Bryan Murphy.

"I wanted to get your side and say ‘hello’ to you, and you threatened to punch me,” Rush said.

Footage of Kodak throwing rocks at the cameraman has gone viral on social media, prompting many to criticize the news crew for failing to respect the rapper's privacy. Conversely, a few others trolled the rapper, saying how this act might send him back to prison. One X user exclaimed:

Some social media users criticized the news crew (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

Social media users think Kodak Black might go back to prison

After his two-month stay, Kodak Black finally got out of the Miami Federal Detention Center on Wednesday and immediately made headlines. According to WPLG Local 10 reporter Rosh Lowe, who was at the scene to report on Black's release, the rapper reportedly threatened to punch him. Once his photographer joined Lowe, Black started chucking rocks.

Lowe reported that Black got aggressive and slung rocks that hit the ribs of his photographer, Bryan Murphy. Lowe called the situation "unusual." Camera footage of the incident showed the rapper further talking about how his son was about to be born in less than 48 hours.

Even though the cameraman tells the rapper not to throw rocks at him, Kodak Black continues to do so at which point the photographer threatens to call the cops. The rapper also talks about how he's been "hibernating" and proceeds to leave the scene while singing down the stairs. Rosh Lowe further revealed that a police report regarding the incident was filed with the Fort Lauderdale Police.

A lot of social media users criticized the camera crew for getting in the face of someone who just got out of prison. They were condemned for not respecting Black's privacy. However, a few users trolled the rapper and claimed that he was going to probably land right back in prison.

Netizens criticized the news crew for not respecting the rapper's privacy (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

Netizens criticized the news crew for not respecting the rapper's privacy (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

Netizens criticized the news crew for not respecting the rapper's privacy (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

Netizens criticized the news crew for not respecting the rapper's privacy (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

Many social media users trolled the rapper and speculated that he might return to jail (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

Many social media users trolled the rapper and speculated that he might return to jail (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

In December 2023, Kodak Black was sentenced to two months in prison for violating his probation order by not contacting his probation officer regularly. Black was arrested in December after he was found sleeping behind the wheel of his SUV and was subsequently hit with a traffic violation and an evidence tampering charge. An initial oxycodone possession charge was later dropped.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE