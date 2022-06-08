Why is Justin Bieber postponing North American tour dates? Singer says sickness getting worse

American pop star Justin Bieber has postponed some of his upcoming North American tour dates on account of being sick. Justin Bieber took to Instagram to tell his fans that his sickness is getting worse.

The singer wrote on his Instagram story:

“Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better, but my sickness is getting worse.”

As of now, the rescheduled dates for the canceled shows have not been announced by Justin Bieber. The Peaches singer was scheduled to perform in Toronto, Canada, at the Scotiabank Arena on June 8 and 9 and in Washington DC on June 10. It is likely that these shows have been cancelled as the artist’s website now displays shows from June 13 in New York.

The tour in support of Justin Bieber's latest album Justice was supposed to kick off in 2021 but due to Covid restrictions was postponed to 2022. The artist’s website highlights that all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates with refunds available at point of purchase.

Justin Bieber Justice World Tour Dates

Justin Bieber will return to Europe in late July and will play a run of Scandinavian dates, followed by shows in South America, South Africa, India, South East Asia, Japan and Australia throughout 2022. Justin Bieber is also scheduled to perform for a one-off show in New Delhi on October 18. Check out the full tour dates below. Tickets for the newly announced tour dates are available via Justin Bieber’s official website.

June 13 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

June 14 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

June 16 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

June 18 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena

June 20 – Boston, MA at TD Garden

June 23 -- St Louis, MO at Enterprise Centre

June 24 – Milwaukee, WI at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

June 28 -- Las Vegas, NV at the Gila River Arena

June 30 -- Glendale, AZ at The Forum

July 02 -- Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

July 03 -- Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

July 31 -- Lucca, Italy at the Summer Festival Lucca

August 03 – Skanderborg, DK at Smukfest

August 05 – Malmo, SE at Bigslap Xl

August 07 – Trondheim, NO at Trondheim Summertime

August 09 – Helsinki, FI at Kaisaniemen Park

August 12- Budapest, Hungary at Szigest Festival

September 04 – Rio de Janeiro, BR at Rock In Rio

September 07 – Nunao, CL at Estadio Nacional

September 10 – Buenos Aires, AR at Estadio Único de La Plata

September 11 -- Buenos Aires, AR at Estadio Único de La Plata

September 14 -- Sao Paulo, Brazil at the Allianz Parque

September 15 -- Sao Paulo, Brazil at the Allianz Parque

September 28 – Cape Town, SA at Cape Town Stadium

October 01 – Johannesburg, SA at Johannesburg FNB Stadium

October 5 -- Sakhir, Bahrain at the Al Dana Amphitheatre

October 8 -- Dubai, UAE at Coca Cola Arena

October 9 -- Dubai, UAE at the Coca Cola Arena

October 13 – Tel Aviv, IS at HaYarkon Park

October 18 -- New, India at JLN Stadium

October 22 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at Bukit Jalil National Stadium

November 2-- Jakarta, Indonesia at Stadion Madya

November 3 – Jakarta, Indonesia at Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium

November 6 -- Bangkok, Thailand at Rajamangala National Stadium

November 9 – Nagoya, Japan at Nagoya Dome

November 12 – Osaka, Japan at Osaka Dome

November 13 -- Osaka, Japan at Kyocera Dome

November 16 and 17 – Tokyo Dome – Tokyo, Japan

November 22 – Perth, AU at HBF Park

November 26 – Melbourne, AU at Marvel Stadium

November 29 -- Sydney, AU at Sydney Football Stadium

November 30 – Sydney, AU at Sydney Football Stadium

December 03 – Brisbane, AU at Suncorp Stadium

December 07 – Auckland, NZ at Mt Smart Stadium

January 11 -- Amsterdam, NL at Ziggo Dome

January 13, 14 – Amsterdam, NL at Ziggo Dome

January 16 – Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena

January 18 – Zürich, CH at Hallenstadion

January 21 – Lisbon, PT at Altice Arena

January 23 – Madrid, ES at WiZink Center

January 25 – Barcelona, ES at Palau Sant Jordi

January 27 – Bologna, IT at Unipol Arena

January 28 – Bologna, IT at Unipol Arena

January 31 – Cologne, DE at LANXESS Arena

February 02 – Frankfurt, DE at Festhalle

February 04 – Berlin, DE at Mercedes-Benz Arena

February 08 – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro

February 11 – Aberdeen, UK at P&J Live

February 13 – London, UK at The O2

February 14 – London, UK at The O2

February 16 – London, UK at The O2

February 17 – London, UK at The O2

February 22 – Birmingham, UK at Resorts World Arena

February 23 – Birmingham, UK at Resorts World Arena

February 25 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena

February 26 – Sheffield, UK at Utilita Arena

February 28 -- Dublin, Ireland at the 3 Arena

March 2 -- Dublin, Ireland at the 3 Arena

March 4 -- Manchester, Uk

March 06 – Paris, FR at Accor Arena

March 07 – Paris, FR at Accor Arena

March 09 – Munich, DE at Olympiahalle

March 11 – Budapest, HU at Budapest Arena

March 12 – Prague, CZ at O2 Arena

March 15 – Stockholm, SE at Tele2 Arena

March 17 – Copenhagen, DK at Royal Arena

March 18 – Copenhagen, DK at Royal Arena

March 20 – Antwerp, BE at Sportpaleis

March 21 – Wilrijk, Belgium

March 24 – Vienna, AT at Sportpaleis

March 25 – Krakow, PL at TAURON Arena

More about Justice album

Justice is Justin Bieber’s sixth studio album and was released on March 19, 2021, by Def Jam Recordings. The Triple Chucks deluxe edition of the album was released on March 26, 2021, while the complete edition of the album was released on October 8, 2021. The album features guest appearances from Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Beam, Burna Boy, and Benny Blanco.

The tracklist of the album includes Holy featuring Chance the Rapper, Lonely which is a joint track alongside Benny Blanco, Peaches featuring Daniel Caesar, and Giveon, Anyone, Hold On, and Ghost.

Justice debuted atop the charts in ten countries, including the US Billboard 200 and the Canadian Albums Chart. The single Peaches debuted atop the US Billboard Hot 100 and the Canadian Hot 100. Justin Bieber became the youngest solo artist to achieve a maximum number one albums at the age of 27 in the United States as the album marked Justin Bieber's eighth chart-topper. The album was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far