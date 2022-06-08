Why is Justin Bieber postponing North American tour dates? Singer says sickness getting worse

American pop star Justin Bieber has postponed some of his upcoming North American tour dates on account of being sick. Justin Bieber took to Instagram to tell his fans that his sickness is getting worse.
The singer wrote on his Instagram story:
“Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better, but my sickness is getting worse.”
As of now, the rescheduled dates for the canceled shows have not been announced by Justin Bieber. The Peaches singer was scheduled to perform in Toronto, Canada, at the Scotiabank Arena on June 8 and 9 and in Washington DC on June 10. It is likely that these shows have been cancelled as the artist’s website now displays shows from June 13 in New York.
The tour in support of Justin Bieber's latest album Justice was supposed to kick off in 2021 but due to Covid restrictions was postponed to 2022. The artist’s website highlights that all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates with refunds available at point of purchase.
Justin Bieber Justice World Tour Dates
Justin Bieber will return to Europe in late July and will play a run of Scandinavian dates, followed by shows in South America, South Africa, India, South East Asia, Japan and Australia throughout 2022. Justin Bieber is also scheduled to perform for a one-off show in New Delhi on October 18. Check out the full tour dates below. Tickets for the newly announced tour dates are available via Justin Bieber’s official website.
- June 13 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
- June 14 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
- June 16 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center
- June 18 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena
- June 20 – Boston, MA at TD Garden
- June 23 -- St Louis, MO at Enterprise Centre
- June 24 – Milwaukee, WI at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- June 28 -- Las Vegas, NV at the Gila River Arena
- June 30 -- Glendale, AZ at The Forum
- July 02 -- Los Angeles, CA at The Forum
- July 03 -- Los Angeles, CA at The Forum
- July 31 -- Lucca, Italy at the Summer Festival Lucca
- August 03 – Skanderborg, DK at Smukfest
- August 05 – Malmo, SE at Bigslap Xl
- August 07 – Trondheim, NO at Trondheim Summertime
- August 09 – Helsinki, FI at Kaisaniemen Park
- August 12- Budapest, Hungary at Szigest Festival
- September 04 – Rio de Janeiro, BR at Rock In Rio
- September 07 – Nunao, CL at Estadio Nacional
- September 10 – Buenos Aires, AR at Estadio Único de La Plata
- September 11 -- Buenos Aires, AR at Estadio Único de La Plata
- September 14 -- Sao Paulo, Brazil at the Allianz Parque
- September 15 -- Sao Paulo, Brazil at the Allianz Parque
- September 28 – Cape Town, SA at Cape Town Stadium
- October 01 – Johannesburg, SA at Johannesburg FNB Stadium
- October 5 -- Sakhir, Bahrain at the Al Dana Amphitheatre
- October 8 -- Dubai, UAE at Coca Cola Arena
- October 9 -- Dubai, UAE at the Coca Cola Arena
- October 13 – Tel Aviv, IS at HaYarkon Park
- October 18 -- New, India at JLN Stadium
- October 22 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at Bukit Jalil National Stadium
- November 2-- Jakarta, Indonesia at Stadion Madya
- November 3 – Jakarta, Indonesia at Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium
- November 6 -- Bangkok, Thailand at Rajamangala National Stadium
- November 9 – Nagoya, Japan at Nagoya Dome
- November 12 – Osaka, Japan at Osaka Dome
- November 13 -- Osaka, Japan at Kyocera Dome
- November 16 and 17 – Tokyo Dome – Tokyo, Japan
- November 22 – Perth, AU at HBF Park
- November 26 – Melbourne, AU at Marvel Stadium
- November 29 -- Sydney, AU at Sydney Football Stadium
- November 30 – Sydney, AU at Sydney Football Stadium
- December 03 – Brisbane, AU at Suncorp Stadium
- December 07 – Auckland, NZ at Mt Smart Stadium
- January 11 -- Amsterdam, NL at Ziggo Dome
- January 13, 14 – Amsterdam, NL at Ziggo Dome
- January 16 – Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena
- January 18 – Zürich, CH at Hallenstadion
- January 21 – Lisbon, PT at Altice Arena
- January 23 – Madrid, ES at WiZink Center
- January 25 – Barcelona, ES at Palau Sant Jordi
- January 27 – Bologna, IT at Unipol Arena
- January 28 – Bologna, IT at Unipol Arena
- January 31 – Cologne, DE at LANXESS Arena
- February 02 – Frankfurt, DE at Festhalle
- February 04 – Berlin, DE at Mercedes-Benz Arena
- February 08 – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro
- February 11 – Aberdeen, UK at P&J Live
- February 13 – London, UK at The O2
- February 14 – London, UK at The O2
- February 16 – London, UK at The O2
- February 17 – London, UK at The O2
- February 22 – Birmingham, UK at Resorts World Arena
- February 23 – Birmingham, UK at Resorts World Arena
- February 25 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena
- February 26 – Sheffield, UK at Utilita Arena
- February 28 -- Dublin, Ireland at the 3 Arena
- March 2 -- Dublin, Ireland at the 3 Arena
- March 4 -- Manchester, Uk
- March 06 – Paris, FR at Accor Arena
- March 07 – Paris, FR at Accor Arena
- March 09 – Munich, DE at Olympiahalle
- March 11 – Budapest, HU at Budapest Arena
- March 12 – Prague, CZ at O2 Arena
- March 15 – Stockholm, SE at Tele2 Arena
- March 17 – Copenhagen, DK at Royal Arena
- March 18 – Copenhagen, DK at Royal Arena
- March 20 – Antwerp, BE at Sportpaleis
- March 21 – Wilrijk, Belgium
- March 24 – Vienna, AT at Sportpaleis
- March 25 – Krakow, PL at TAURON Arena
More about Justice album
Justice is Justin Bieber’s sixth studio album and was released on March 19, 2021, by Def Jam Recordings. The Triple Chucks deluxe edition of the album was released on March 26, 2021, while the complete edition of the album was released on October 8, 2021. The album features guest appearances from Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Beam, Burna Boy, and Benny Blanco.
The tracklist of the album includes Holy featuring Chance the Rapper, Lonely which is a joint track alongside Benny Blanco, Peaches featuring Daniel Caesar, and Giveon, Anyone, Hold On, and Ghost.
Justice debuted atop the charts in ten countries, including the US Billboard 200 and the Canadian Albums Chart. The single Peaches debuted atop the US Billboard Hot 100 and the Canadian Hot 100. Justin Bieber became the youngest solo artist to achieve a maximum number one albums at the age of 27 in the United States as the album marked Justin Bieber's eighth chart-topper. The album was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).