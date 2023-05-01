Why was the last day of Something in the Water Festival canceled? Severe weather hindrances explored

Something in the Water 2023 music festival was canceled on its final day due to weather conditions on April 30. The festival was set to take place in Virginia Beach. The news came as a shock to festival-goers as they were eagerly anticipating performances from some of the biggest names in the industry.

Artists including Grace Jones, Clipse, Lil Uzi Vert, Wu-Tang Clan, 100 gecs, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Aminé, Lil Durk, Flo Milli, and many more were set to perform at the event.

Despite the setback, loyal fans are still waiting for the return of the festival, and many are left wondering what caused the abrupt change of plans.

Last day of Something in the Water Festival was canceled as local authorities issued severe weather warning

SOMETHING IN THE WATER @sitw We are disappointed to share that under the advisement of the city of Virginia Beach and the local authorities we have to cancel day three of SOMETHING IN THE WATER due to significant impacts to the festival site caused by severe weather… (1/3) We are disappointed to share that under the advisement of the city of Virginia Beach and the local authorities we have to cancel day three of SOMETHING IN THE WATER due to significant impacts to the festival site caused by severe weather… (1/3) https://t.co/cj4kQgiufl

The highly anticipated final day of Pharrell’s Something in the Water Fest was canceled due to severe weather conditions. Local authorities advised festival organizers to cancel the show after a tornado warning and reports of current and forecasted storms approaching the area.

Local authorities have been monitoring the weather conditions closely and have advised festival organizers to cancel the final day of the festival due to the risk of severe weather conditions. The decision to cancel the festival was made after a tornado warning was issued for the area.

The festival, which began on Friday, has already seen two successful days of performances, featuring popular artists such as Kid Cudi, Mumford & Sons, Skrillex, Kehlani, Lil Wayne, and Pharrell himself. The festival drew in a large crowd of fans from all over the country, who were excited to experience the beachside music festival.

Pharrell Williams issued a statement on the cancelation, and as per Billboard, he said:

"We are the best These past few days @sitw #sitwfest have been the best. Even during this Tornado Watch and Lightning Storm right now as I type, we are the best. Thank you for giving the folks that travel here that energy and that LOVE that only we can give."

He continued:

"Thank you to our partners, the vendors, production, policemen, firemen, the city council, the mayor and all who volunteered. The spirit here was felt everywhere! Next year we will shift the dates because this rain ain’t playing, but we will be! Next year, more acts, more merch, more food… just more!"

Something in the Water Festival to offer a 33% ticket refund to fans

SOMETHING IN THE WATER @sitw …passes. Refunds will be automatically processed beginning tomorrow, and take approximately 14 days. (3/3) …passes. Refunds will be automatically processed beginning tomorrow, and take approximately 14 days. (3/3)

The Something in the Water Festival, which was canceled on its final day, has announced that it will refund part of the fee to fans who purchased tickets for the event.

In a statement released by the festival organizers, they expressed their disappointment about having to cancel the event but also highlighted the importance of prioritizing the safety of all attendees.

A statement issued regarding the tickets read:

"We did not make this decision easily, but everyone’s safety is our top priority. We will be refunding 33% of the base price from admission passes. Refunds will be automatically processed beginning tomorrow and take approximately 14 days.”

To ease the disappointment of the fans, the festival organizers have announced that they will be refunding attendees 33% of the base price of admission passes. They also stated that refunds will be automatically processed beginning the following day and will take approximately 14 days to complete.

The festival is now expected to take place next year. However, fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for future updates from the festival organizers.

The Something in the Water Festival was founded by Pharrell Williams in 2019

Something in the Water is an annual music and arts festival that takes place in Virginia Beach, Virginia, United States. The festival was created by American musician and record producer Pharrell Williams, who was born in Virginia Beach.

The first edition of Something in the Water was held in 2019 and featured performances by a range of well-known artists, including Pharrell himself, Missy Elliott, Janelle Monáe, and Travis Scott. The festival also included a pop-up church service, a basketball tournament, and a panel discussion on the future of Virginia Beach.

The festival was a huge success, drawing in tens of thousands of visitors from around the world. In addition to showcasing top musical acts, the event also serves as a platform for promoting environmental awareness, social justice, and more.

The festival's name, Something in the Water, is a nod to the unique culture and creativity that exists in Virginia Beach and the surrounding region. The event aims to celebrate and showcase the diverse range of talent and innovation that can be found in the area.

Poll : 0 votes