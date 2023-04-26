Why did Netflix ask Jackie not to attend Love Is Blind reunion? “Death threat” was not the main reason

Love is Blind season 4’s reunion special was live streamed recently, but one couple was not in attendance. Jackie and Josh, whose storyline on the show did not sit well with the viewers, could not attend the reunion because they and Netflix allegedly received death threats.

At the moment, Jackelina aka Jackie took to her Instagram story to notify fans of what was going on and that she and Josh would pre-record a conversation with Vanessa but would not be present at the event.

Jackeline has since then opened up about the real reason why the couple was absent from the reunion. While in conversation with The Wrap, the season 4 cast member revealed that Netflix canceled her flight a day before the taping. She added that they had her talk to a psychologist, who then informed them that the pair would not be attending the event due to the cast member's mental health.

Jackelina opens up about Netflix canceling her Love is Blind season 4 reunion flight

One of the villains in Love is Blind season 4, Jackelina Bonds was absent from the reunion special. Her boyfriend Josh Demas, who she started dating after Marshall Glaze was also not present at the live-streamed event.

While the female cast member initially stated that she and Josh were absent from the reunion due to death threats, she finally opened up and revealed a whole different reason.

In a recent conversation with The Wrap, the season 4 cast member stated that Netflix canceled her flight a day prior to Love is Blind season 4 reunion since they were concerned about her mental health even though she really wanted to attend.

During the conversation, Jackelina said:

"They had me talk to a psychologist, and the psychologist was the one that told us that we weren’t gonna go. That’s how it went down. They called on a three-way, and they were kind of, "Oh, due to your mental health, we think it’s best for you to not come for the reunion."

However, the Love is Blind season 4 contestant suspects that the streaming giant didn’t want her there because of the concerns that she wanted to voice. She added that they wanted to censor her criticism of the producers and the way her story was presented to the audience.

Jackelina told the outlet that her primary issue was how the editing made her out to be the show's villain, and that the producers edited the show in such a way that it made it seem as if she and Josh were dating before she even broke up with Marshall.

The Love is Blind season 4 cast member previously took to her Instagram to comment on the same and voiced her opinion on April 8, 2023. She stated that she saw the latest episodes of the show and that she “must speak the truth.” Jackelina then continued that she and Marshall broke up before she saw Josh at the coffee shop.

The cast member added:

"I am not sure what the reason is for playing the coffee shop date before the break up but to restate, Marshall and I were broken up before Josh and I had our coffee shop date."

Episodes of Love is Blind season 4 are available to stream on Netflix.

