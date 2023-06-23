Why is Queen Naija being linked to the Titan submarine? Meme fest ensues amid latest feud with Nate

American singer Queen Naija was entangled in an online feud after a Twitter troll linked her name to the missing Titan submarine. The feud began on June 22, when a Twitter user named @NATERERUN shared an image of the OceanGate submarine and linked its disappearance to the 27-year-old star. The post also added that she has "refused to cooperate with authorities."
The tweet has since garnered 78.6K likes and over 7,600 retweets. After retweeting the troller's post, Naija said she will see them in court.
After a user claimed that the singer is being "heated" and defensive over a troll's post, Queen Naija clarified that she was just "playing."
Separately, Naija said that she just says stuff "to get people riled up."
Queen Naija hoped that missing OceanGate passengers get discovered, before things took a serious turn
Even though Queen Naija had a light to-and-fro on Twitter user Nate's post, she took this opportunity to pray for the missing passengers, who have now been declared dead, in a separate tweet.
She wrote:
However, the Twitter troller did not back down and dragged Naija into the conversation again by responding to her "I'll see you in court" tweet. Sharing a screenshot of an old, eyebrow-raising tweet from her partner Clarence White. Although she did not respond on their tweet, things escalated quickly after The Shade Room posted a screenshot of their tweet on Instagram.
Queen Naija did not take this well and commented on The Shade Room's post blasting off the Twitter user.
She wrote:
"Lol 1... that tweet was addressed in 2020 baby. 2... this man literally picked with me to have a reason to pull out old tweets/pictures he saved in his phone. Now I'm really suing cause this is harassment at this point."
The virtual war even got to a point when both Nate and Naija made t-shirts while trolling each other. Nate shared two pictures of his Naija t-shirt. The front of the tee reads "When life gets hard, blame Queen Naija," while the back features a picture of the singer lying on the OceanGate submarine.
Naija also took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself wearing a "I'll see you in court" tee.
Twitter reacts to Queen Naija and Nate's online feud
After Queen Naija and Nate's virtual feud went viral, Twitterati had a field day. Several users shared memes and GIFs reacting to the situation. Some users also took sides, hailing both, the singer and the troller to continue fighting.
Others were just laughing and could not believe how their chats escalated to being serious so quickly.
As of writing, it is not confirmed if the singer will continue to sue the Twitter user over his online "harassment."