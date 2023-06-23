Why is Queen Naija being linked to the Titan submarine? Meme fest ensues amid latest feud with Nate

American singer Queen Naija was entangled in an online feud after a Twitter troll linked her name to the missing Titan submarine. The feud began on June 22, when a Twitter user named @NATERERUN shared an image of the OceanGate submarine and linked its disappearance to the 27-year-old star. The post also added that she has "refused to cooperate with authorities."

NATE @NATERERUN BREAKING: TMZ reports singer queen naijia might have some ties & connections to the missing submarine used to see the titanic & has refused to cooperate with authorities BREAKING: TMZ reports singer queen naijia might have some ties & connections to the missing submarine used to see the titanic & has refused to cooperate with authorities https://t.co/d0YPNouN5X

The tweet has since garnered 78.6K likes and over 7,600 retweets. After retweeting the troller's post, Naija said she will see them in court.

Queen Naija @queennaija NATE @NATERERUN BREAKING: TMZ reports singer queen naijia might have some ties & connections to the missing submarine used to see the titanic & has refused to cooperate with authorities BREAKING: TMZ reports singer queen naijia might have some ties & connections to the missing submarine used to see the titanic & has refused to cooperate with authorities https://t.co/d0YPNouN5X I’ll see you in court twitter.com/natererun/stat… I’ll see you in court twitter.com/natererun/stat…

After a user claimed that the singer is being "heated" and defensive over a troll's post, Queen Naija clarified that she was just "playing."

Queen Naija @queennaija @kashh__zay man.. if y’all only knew my sense of humor lol…I was not heated I was literally playing. @kashh__zay man.. if y’all only knew my sense of humor lol…I was not heated I was literally playing.

Separately, Naija said that she just says stuff "to get people riled up."

Queen Naija @queennaija y’all I truly don’t care lol.. I just be saying stuff to get ppl riled up. now back to normal programming y’all I truly don’t care lol.. I just be saying stuff to get ppl riled up. now back to normal programming 😭

Queen Naija hoped that missing OceanGate passengers get discovered, before things took a serious turn

Even though Queen Naija had a light to-and-fro on Twitter user Nate's post, she took this opportunity to pray for the missing passengers, who have now been declared dead, in a separate tweet.

She wrote:

Queen Naija @queennaija nah but fr I hope these ppl get found. These are real humans fighting for their lives in a submarine. and ppl are laughing about it Omg 🫢 that’s so cruel. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… nah but fr I hope these ppl get found. These are real humans fighting for their lives in a submarine. and ppl are laughing about it Omg 🫢 that’s so cruel. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

However, the Twitter troller did not back down and dragged Naija into the conversation again by responding to her "I'll see you in court" tweet. Sharing a screenshot of an old, eyebrow-raising tweet from her partner Clarence White. Although she did not respond on their tweet, things escalated quickly after The Shade Room posted a screenshot of their tweet on Instagram.

Queen Naija did not take this well and commented on The Shade Room's post blasting off the Twitter user.

She wrote:

Screenshot of Queen Naija's comment on The Shade Room's post.

"Lol 1... that tweet was addressed in 2020 baby. 2... this man literally picked with me to have a reason to pull out old tweets/pictures he saved in his phone. Now I'm really suing cause this is harassment at this point."

The virtual war even got to a point when both Nate and Naija made t-shirts while trolling each other. Nate shared two pictures of his Naija t-shirt. The front of the tee reads "When life gets hard, blame Queen Naija," while the back features a picture of the singer lying on the OceanGate submarine.

Naija also took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself wearing a "I'll see you in court" tee.

Twitter reacts to Queen Naija and Nate's online feud

After Queen Naija and Nate's virtual feud went viral, Twitterati had a field day. Several users shared memes and GIFs reacting to the situation. Some users also took sides, hailing both, the singer and the troller to continue fighting.

Others were just laughing and could not believe how their chats escalated to being serious so quickly.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on the virtual feud between Naija and Nate. (Photo via @QueenNaija/Twitter)

𝑙𝑒𝑎ℎ🦇💕 @leahhjx Queen Naija been real quiet since that submarine went missing…Think about it. Queen Naija been real quiet since that submarine went missing…Think about it. https://t.co/n0eMNcHGAv

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on the virtual feud between Naija and Nate. (Photo via @NATERERUN/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on the virtual feud between Naija and Nate. (Photo via @QueenNaija/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on the virtual feud between Naija and Nate. (Photo via @QueenNaija/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on the virtual feud between Naija and Nate. (Photo via @QueenNaija/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on the virtual feud between Naija and Nate. (Photo via @QueenNaija/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on the virtual feud between Naija and Nate. (Photo via @QueenNaija/Twitter)

As of writing, it is not confirmed if the singer will continue to sue the Twitter user over his online "harassment."

Poll : 0 votes