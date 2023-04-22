Why did Real Housewives of Johannesburg go on a break? Reason explored as season 3 is all set to return with six cast members

It's time for season 3 of Real Housewives of Johannesburg to return to the television screen with 1Magic. Following a three-year break, the show is set to return with a brand-new cast. The upcoming season will be broadcast on May 19, 2023, at 20:30 CAT on 1Magic. Prior to this, season 2 of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg ended in January 2020.

The only housewives returning from the previous season of Real Housewives of Johannesburg are Lebo Jojo Mokoena and Lethabo LeJoy Mathatho. Besides that, new cast members including, Mamus Koka, Keabeetswe Marema, Thobekile Mdlalose, and Nicole Watson will make their debut in the franchise.

Real Housewives of Johannesburg went on a break after a physical altercation took place during season 3 filming

TV Deets reports that 1Magic earlier canceled season 3 after a physical altercation erupted during production. Because of this, the original cast members of the show were replaced during filming.

Christall Kay, a former lawyer turned businesswoman, sought legal advice while filming the third season after it was reported that fellow co-stars Brinnette Seopela and Gugu Khathi physically assaulted her. They got into an argument during their visit to the club in Pretoria, according to Christall Kay.

The Sunday World reported that the fight was so intense that production staff and security guards had to step in to resolve it. Afterward, M-Net's channel director for Local Entertainment Channels informed Channel 24 that the show is being canceled.

This was followed by the announcement in November 2022 that the show would return in 2023 for its third season. With two old cast members joining a group of new members, fans can't wait to see what the new season brings to the table.

Here's what to expect from the upcoming Real Housewives of Johannesburg season 3

The show was first aired in 2018 and starred Mercy Mogase, Christall Kay, Brinnette Seopela, Evodia Mogase, and Busisiwe 'Lendy' Ter Mors. After the release of the first season, it became a hit among fans.

The show returned in 2019 with Lebo JoJo Mokoena, Lethabo Mathatho, Mpho Merriweather, Mpumi Mophatlane, and Tarina Patel joining Christall Kay and Brinnette Seopela. However, mother-daughter duo Evodia and Mercy Mogase announced their departure from the series.

The upcoming season will feature six housewives, and the show will follow their lavish lifestyles, friendship dynamics, romantic relationships, and more. Shirley Adonisi, the head of M-Net's local entertainment channels, stated that fans have been excited about the return of the Johannesburg edition of the hit show.

As per News24, during a press release, she said:

"It was our first South African foray into the international franchise, and we are so proud to bring back the drama and glamour for which the show is known. 1Magic remains the ultimate destination for South African viewers seeking original, local content.”

She added:

“With a rich catalogue of content, including another season of the Real Housewives of Johannesburg, 1 Magic has something for everyone and is committed to changing the way our audience access local content."

Fans can watch the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg season 3 on May 19, 2023, at 20:30 CAT on 1Magic

