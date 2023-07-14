Why did RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais unfollow Lala Kent? Details explored

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star Garcelle Beauvais recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside Michelle Buteau. The reality star spilled tea about a lot of things during the segment, including whether Lisa Vanderpump should return to the show, Diana Jerkin’s alleged involvement in her son, Jax being attacked online, and more.

At a point in the show, fans asked Garcelle why she unfollowed Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent on Instagram, and Garcelle said that she didn’t like what she said about her son, Oliver in season 10 of the Bravo show.

She said:

"I didn’t like her comments of Oliver and I’ve liked Lala up until that point so I unfollowed her."

RHOBH is set to return to screens with season 13 in the fall of 2023.

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais opens up about unfollowing Lala Kent on Instagram

During her recent Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) appearance on July 13, 2023, RHOBH cast member Garcelle Beauvais was asked by fans why she unfollowed the Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent on Instagram.

Beauvais candidly told fans that she didn’t like the way Lala spoke about her son after he briefly appeared on season 10. Fans may remember Lala and Raquel fighting during the Las Vegas trip over a man named Oliver Saunders.

Oliver, a server at Vanderpump Paris in Las Vegas, caught the attention of both Lala and Raquel during a dinner with the cast. Lala showed interest in Oliver and allowed him to pursue a potential connection. However, it was later revealed that Oliver was allegedly still married, despite claiming to be separated at the time.

Lala Kent had a lot of negative things to say about Oliver which didn’t sit well with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hils (RHOBH) cast member, Garcelle Beauvais who is Oliver’s mother.

During the appearance, she said that she liked Lala up until she made negative remarks about her son and noted that they sat next to one another during Lisa Vanderpump’s gala for one of her dog events.

Andy Cohen enquired about the gala and asked the RHOBH star whether she spoke to Lala and Garcelle said “We got out.”

“I understand”: Lala Kent addressed Garcelle Beauvais unfollowing her

In April 2023, soon after season 10 aired, Lala Kent took to her podcast to discuss everything related to Vanderpump Rules, including the RHOBH cast member Garcelle’s son, Oliver. During an episode of Give Them Lala, Kent stated that there could be a number of reasons why Beauvais chose to distance herself from Lala.

Although Oliver insisted that he was separate from his wife when he got involved with Raquel Leviss, Lala Kent told her listeners that he was “very much still married.”

She added that the RHOBH star may have unfollowed her due to the negative things that she had to say about Oliver and noted that she completely understands because she had been “extremely annoying on social media” in light of Scandoval.

She added that Garcelle Beauvais had been nothing but kind to her and she understood where she was coming from since she would always have her daughter, Ocean’s back regardless of what happened.

"We will deal with the way you are acting behind closed doors, no one in the outside world is going to know that I don’t ride hard for you.’ So I understand. But yes, I got the unfollow, which all good. Lord knows I love to also give an unfollow," Lala said.

