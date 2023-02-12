Why is RHOP season 7 reunion part 1 not airing this week? New release date and details explored

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 7 will not air its part 1 reunion this week due to the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12, 2023. The Potomac ladies will begin to hash out their issues at the reunion next Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The episode is set for the ladies to reflect on all that happened in the season and address their concerns with all the drama that viewers witnessed.

Season 7 of RHOP was extremely well-received by the audience. The Housewives graced the screen with more spice and heat. Allegations, scandals, rumors, gossip and confrontations have taken center stage in this installment, and the time to address all of it will have fans witness a dramatic reunion that is also bound to answer many of the questions they've had.

RHOP season 7 reunion will see the ladies address all issues

Season 7 of RHOP has been dramatic in every which way. Most of the ladies were involved in rumors and scandals while other housewives chose to spill the tea and gossip. Many issues have also centered around the alleged behavior of some of the housewives' husbands, which have also received a variety of opinions from fams on social media.

The official synopsis of the part 1 reunion reads:

"Ashley reveals the reason behind her recent break-up with Luke and what she is set to gain from her divorce settlement with Michael; Mia discloses how she and Gordon lost control of their businesses and updates the group on their financial status."

Host Andy Cohen will be seated with the RHOP ladies and, according to Bravo, discuss to “reflect on a season full of shocking rumors and fractured friendships.” The cast members will give their opinions on many issues, while also featuring an appearance by their husbands who will address matters concerning them.

A few preview clips by Bravo about the reunion teased a lot of drama amongst the ladies. Ashley was seen divulging details about her divorce settlement with ex-husband Michael Darby and her alleged relationship with Winter House star Luke. Another Winter House cast member is also set to enter the conversation as Gizelle will be asked about her involvement with Jason Cameron.

Wendy will be seen giving her two cents about her fight with Mia at the beginning of the RHOP season. According to Distractify, she will be seen calling out Gizelle and Robyn for their bias towards her during the altercation. The star will point out how Robyn only recorded her and not Mia.

Mia's former best friend Jacqueline Blake will also join the cast members to address her concerns. While she will be seen taking a dig at Mia and her husband Gordon's succumbing business, the couple will clarify on where they stand with the same. The ladies will also give an update on the status of their friendship.

One of the major concerns this RHOP season was Gizelle's accusation towards Candiace's husband Chris Bassett. Host Andy Cohen will be seen asking how she made Chris, Eddie (Wendy's husband), and Michael Darby a "storyline" this season. Candiace and Chris are also set to speak up and clarify their stance on the issue.

Charrisse will also take a seat at the reunion and address rumors about Karen's involvement with another man. Karen and her husband Ray will also be questioned about the Grand Dame's picture with a "blue-eyed man". Charrisse hinted that there might be more tea to the issue.

Robyn is set to be questioned about her husband Juan's alleged involvement with another woman, a rumor that Karen revealed by the end of the RHOP season. The latter, however, confirmed to have recipts indicating the same.

According to a press release for the upcoming three-part reunion, Part 3 is a supersized 90-minute episode and states:

“Andy has a special post-reunion conversation with Robyn and dives into Robyn’s bombshell admission that Juan was inappropriately communicating with another woman prior to their wedding.”

RHOP season 7 has been chaotic as the ladies hashed out issues and navigated their way through them. But a more dramatic reunion awaits as the cast will be questioned on their behavior. Viewers will have to tune in to witness what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to RHOP season 7 reunion on Sunday, Feburary 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

