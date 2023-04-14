Why are RHUGT fans calling Marysol "insensitive" and "annoying" in episode 6?

Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) episode 6 of season 3 was released on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The episode featured a lot of drama between Porsha Williams and Leah McSweeny, and even between Leah McSweeny and Marysol Patton. While Porsha spoke about how she didn't like Leah, Marysol criticized Leah for not drinking or having fun with her castmates.

Given how Leah has been very open with her struggles with addiction, Marysol's behavior didn't sit right with fans, who called her out. They were especially infuriated when Marysol said that Leah would be more fun with a cocktail in her hand, despite knowing that Leah has been staying away from alcohol. However, Marysol's comments didn't just stop there. She also called Leah a "bummer" and said that she wasn't "festive."

Marysol and Leah haven't gotten along for quite some time and even in the past the former spoke about her issues with the latter. In December 2022, the RHUGT star called Leah "very monotonous" and said that Leah seemed like she was unwell for some time and "didn't really participate" in the activities. Marysol added:

"I would say she was not the funnest person to vacation with."

However, it was Marysol's recent comments on season 3 episode 6 of RHUGT that infuriated fans, who went on to call her "insensitive" and "annoying."

мґ℮η†℮ґ†Ѧ1ηм℮η† @MrEnterta1nment I’m not a Leah fan but Marysol is being insensitive and annoying af by acting like Leah is refusing to drink to be problematic. She’s making a sensible life decision. #RHUGT3 I’m not a Leah fan but Marysol is being insensitive and annoying af by acting like Leah is refusing to drink to be problematic. She’s making a sensible life decision. #RHUGT3

Fans are furious about RHUGT star Marysol's behavior toward Leah

Marysol's behavior has been called out by fans following the release of RHUGT season 3, episode 6. There has been a lot of feedback from fans who are pointing out how Leah is sober and Marysol's statement about her drinking was insensitive. Fans also said that Patton's behavior towards Leah's sobriety was disrespectful.

Mama to be 🫶 ~ boy mom x1🧸💙 @thatgirlxo @tripletmom97



Idk why i expected more from Heather.. I mean she supports Jen defrauding the elderly. @Jessica65481190 Idk who is more disgusting.. Heather knowing Leah was a recovering alcoholic & wanting to get drunk or Marysol making cracks about Leah. Two trashy low lifes.Idk why i expected more from Heather.. I mean she supports Jen defrauding the elderly. @tripletmom97 @Jessica65481190 Idk who is more disgusting.. Heather knowing Leah was a recovering alcoholic & wanting to get drunk or Marysol making cracks about Leah. Two trashy low lifes. Idk why i expected more from Heather.. I mean she supports Jen defrauding the elderly.

MoMoney @hmrtime @Wivesoftheworld I don’t even like Leah fr but I think anyone that can acknowledge that drinking is a problem and maintain sobriety is a HUGE achievement. With Marysol’s well-known increased alcohol intake it looks even worse for her to shade Leah’s sobriety. @Wivesoftheworld I don’t even like Leah fr but I think anyone that can acknowledge that drinking is a problem and maintain sobriety is a HUGE achievement. With Marysol’s well-known increased alcohol intake it looks even worse for her to shade Leah’s sobriety.

MoMoney @hmrtime Okay Marysol saying Leah would be more fun with a cocktail when it is common knowledge that Leah chooses not to drink due to her past is disgusting to me. #RHUGHT3 Okay Marysol saying Leah would be more fun with a cocktail when it is common knowledge that Leah chooses not to drink due to her past is disgusting to me. #RHUGHT3

Jessica @Jessica65481190 It's been so engraved into our brains that we need alchol to have fun. Society has made it normal, so if you don't drink ( like myself), you're looked at like you're not fun. Marysol said if Leah had a cocky she'd be having more fun. It's so sad, cus its not true. #RHUGT3 It's been so engraved into our brains that we need alchol to have fun. Society has made it normal, so if you don't drink ( like myself), you're looked at like you're not fun. Marysol said if Leah had a cocky she'd be having more fun. It's so sad, cus its not true. #RHUGT3

J @jkm8686 The women’s insensitivity to Leah not drinking is insane. Especially Marysol whose whole personality is centered around a drink. #rhugt The women’s insensitivity to Leah not drinking is insane. Especially Marysol whose whole personality is centered around a drink. #rhugt

Real Legend @RHLegend32 #RHUGT3 I don’t like Leah and I find her frustrating to watch. However, it’s sad seeing Marysol disrespecting Leah’s recovery from alcoholism. Marysol really doesn’t grasp the essence of it or she pretends not to get it, so she doesn’t have to admit she has a problem. #RHUGT I don’t like Leah and I find her frustrating to watch. However, it’s sad seeing Marysol disrespecting Leah’s recovery from alcoholism. Marysol really doesn’t grasp the essence of it or she pretends not to get it, so she doesn’t have to admit she has a problem. #RHUGT #RHUGT3

BocaBourgeoisie🏖🌺 @CurrentClips Marysol saying Leah was a "bummer" and "not festive" because she isn't drinking is an a-hole thing to say. Marysol's is a lush and her liver is pickled! Yuck 🤮 #rhugt3 Marysol saying Leah was a "bummer" and "not festive" because she isn't drinking is an a-hole thing to say. Marysol's is a lush and her liver is pickled! Yuck 🤮 #rhugt3 https://t.co/cEflg10Qu0

The drug and alcohol addiction of RHUGT star Leah McSweeney

In an interview with Page Six in August 2022, Leah McSweeney revealed that when she turned 18, her parents told her that she had to live in a therapeutic community run by nuns. The decision from her parents came after the RHUGT star had completed her third stint in rehab for drug and alcohol abuse.

She said that she held her parents' decision against them for several years. However, she noted that after she got sober, she understood their decision to send her to the therapeutic community.

Leah said that she got sober in 2009 after following a 12-step program. She added that if her parents hadn't done that, she would've died due to her addiction. The former Real Housewives of New York City star noted that she wouldn't have had the life she had and said that she was grateful to them.

Throughout her book, Chaos Theory, Leah shared her experiences in both New York City and Newtown, Connecticut. Her family moved to the suburbs after she completed eighth grade. It was at this time that she began drinking and doing drugs. She said that when it was becoming difficult for her to break free from this addiction, in 2009 she had a death premonition and decided to quit drinking for good.

She stayed sober for as long as ten years. However, before she began filming for season 12 of RHONY, she started drinking again, saying that it shocked her family and friends. She added that it was crazy to think that she didn't just begin drinking again but also ended up on a TV show at the time.

Leah discussed how it was such a big deal to start drinking again after having been sober for ten years. She said she tried acting normal when it was a huge deal. However, the reality star has since managed to overcome her addictions and is sober right now as she films for season 3 of RHUGT.

