Why is SAG-AFTRA advising against certain Halloween costumes? List of banned characters explored as union releases guide

SAG-AFTRA has created headlines after the US actors’ union released a statement warning the members to choose costumes appropriately so that it does not break the strike rules. SAG-AFTRA has made it clear that the members should “choose costumes inspired by generalized characters.” They stated how one can opt to be a ghost or a zombie.

The guidelines were released on Thursday, October 19, 2023, where the SAG-AFTRA guided 160,000 members under the union to “not post photos of costumes inspired by struck content on social media”.

The Alliance of Motion Pictures, SAG-AFTRA, and the producers are still negotiating as the strike moves into its fourth month. The union advised its members to "celebrate Halloween this year while staying in solidarity."

Social media users slammed the actors' union after they issued a statement mentioning the banned characters. (Image via SAG-AFTRA/ X)

Since Barbie is the most Googled character at the moment, it is anticipated by the union that many people can dress up as the character, however, the union has advised otherwise. Furthermore, the members cannot dress up as Marvel superheroes as they are owned by Walt Disney.

Moreover, the SAG-AFTRA also advised the members not to dress up as Spider-Man and Wednesday Adams. Mentioning the same, the union stated:

“This Halloween, we wanted to make sure our members don’t inadvertently break strike rules, and have put together some quick tips on the dos and don’ts for costumes. Check them out and have a spooktacular Halloween!”

The entire fiasco started on July 14, 2023, when the official strike began as many actors raised several issues of disparity that were causing problems in their livelihoods. Actors and union members are calling for increased pay and expanded healthcare benefits, as well as a reduction in the application of artificial intelligence, or AI.

Netizens' reactions explored as SAG-AFTRA released the statement where it banned a few characters

Many social media users have different opinions on the whole strike situation since the time SAG-AFTRA announced the same in July 2023. However, now that the union has banned many characters, and has advised the members to dress up only as generalized characters such as animated characters, ghosts, or zombies, the news went viral on social media.

As the union mentioned how dressing up as the “banned characters” can “violate strike rules,” the news was shared by an X user, @PopBase. The post garnered a lot of response from social media users, as within 12 hours of posting the news, the post had received more than 3 million views.

At the moment, many of the actors have not spoken up about the guidelines. At the same time, the SAG-AFTRA has remained tight-lipped after the netizens poured in their reaction on the whole situation.