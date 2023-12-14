Why won't there be a Sanditon season 4? Reason behind the series' cancellation explained

It looks like fans Sanditon season 4 is not going to be happening as the show's executive producer, Susanne Simpson, reportedly made the decision to bring an end to the three-season run of the regency drama, based on Jane Austen's unfinished novel of the same name.

While Sanditon Season 4's absence is bound to be a disappointment for ardent fans, the story at least ties up loose ends and gives fans closure.

Ben Lloyd-Hughes, who plays the role of Alexander Colbourne in the series, shared his heartfelt thoughts with Radio Times about the series finale hitting home, making the overall goodbye to Sanditon's captivating world even more emotionally charged.

Why is there no Sanditon season 4?

Fans were left disappointed when PBS announced that there won't be a Sanditon season 4. The last season, which aired from March 19 to April 23, 2023, wrapped up the much-loved Regency seaside drama.

In December 2022, Executive producer Susanne Simpson expressed the importance of the series to Deadline, stating:

"Sanditon has been an incredibly special series...and we know it has found its way into the hearts of countless fans."

In an interview with Radio Times, actor Ben Lloyd-Hughes also talked about the show coming to an end:

"It's not too fancy, not too pretentious, just on the right side of warm and welcoming."

Why did Jane Austen not finish Sanditon?

(L) Jane Austen's last novel is (R) Sanditon (Images via Brittanica and Amazon)

Austen started writing Sanditon in 1817 but unfortunately got sick and had to stop after 11 chapters and 70 pages.

Four months later, her health worsened and she couldn't fight anymore. So, she left the unfinished manuscript to her niece. The novel was published in 1925 after Austen passed away.

Originally called The Brothers, Sanditon takes place in the hopeful time after the war in 1817 and is a Regency-era drama set beside the sea.

How does Sanditon finally end?

Sanditon, inspired by Jane Austen's unfinished work, ends with a wedding ceremony where Charlotte Heywood decides to marry Alexander Colbourne instead of Ralph, after a change of heart.

In the finale, fans get to see what happens in the couple's life. Alexander starts a school, they have a kid, and they live happily ever after. The wedding is a big celebration with their loved ones, and after that, there is a glimpse of what happens a year later, thus eliminating the need for a Sanditon season 4.

Fans can now stream Sanditon Season 3 on Prime Video, PBS Masterpiece Amazon Channel, Google Play, Amazon, Vudu, Apple TV, Disney+, and ITVX.