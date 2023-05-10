Why did Stromae cancel his concert? Health explored as singer issues statement

Belgian singer-songwriter Stromae has announced that his Multitude tour, which began in February 2022 has been canceled due to health concerns. The tour was initially set to run through December 2023. The artist, known for his unique blend of electronic and hip-hop sounds, made the announcement on his Instagram handle.

The tour was set to be one of the highlights of the year for music fans. However, Stormae's fans were left feeling disappointed as the singer announced the cancellation of the tour.

Stromae canceled his 2023 tour as his health took a "bad turn"

Belgian musician Stromae issued a statement on social media, announcing that his Multitude tour has come to an end, due to an ongoing battle with his health.

He began his statement by saying:

"A few months ago, I felt my health took a bad turn which led me to cancel a few shows in France and then in Europe."

The artist had been hoping to get better quickly so he could resume touring and meet his fans, but his recovery has been slower than expected.

In his statement, Stromae expressed his deep regret about having to cancel the remaining dates of his tour, which had been scheduled to run through December 2023. He also expressed his gratitude for the support of his doctors, family, friends, and team during this difficult time.

The Stormae's statement read:

"Surrounded by my doctors, my family, my friends and my team, I was hoping I would be able to get better quickly in order to be resume touring and to meet you again as soon as possible. Unfortunately I must accept today that the time I need to rest and heal will take longer than expected. It is with my deepest regret that I won't be able to honour my promise and that I'm announcing today the end of the Multitude tour."

He added:

"This decision is a difficult one to make, but at the same time needed for me to heal."

Fans of the artist expressed their disappointment after the news was announced but also offered their support and sent their best wishes for the artist's speedy recovery.

While the Multitude tour may be canceled, fans can still look forward to Stromae's future work and albums.

Stromae has won four Victoires de la Musique Awards and two World Music Awards in his career

Stromae, whose real name is Paul Van Haver, is a Belgian singer-songwriter and producer. He made his debut in 2007 with the release of his first EP, Juste un cerveau, un flow, un fond et un mic. The EP received critical acclaim in Belgium and helped to establish Stromae as a rising talent in the music industry.

Stromae's breakthrough album, Cheese, was released in 2010 and featured hit singles such as Alors on danse and Te Quiero. The album was a commercial success, selling over 1.5 million copies worldwide and earning Stromae several awards and nominations.

In 2013, he released his second album, Racine Carrée, which became an international phenomenon. The album debuted in first position in Belgium, France, and Switzerland, and went on to sell over 3.5 million copies worldwide. The album featured hit singles such as Papaoutai Tous les mêmes and Formidable.

His music has been praised for its unique blend of electronic, hip-hop, and African rhythms, as well as for its socially conscious lyrics. The artist has won numerous awards and accolades throughout his career. He has four Victoires de la Musique Awards, the most prestigious music awards in France. He has also won two World Music Awards and has been nominated for several MTV Music Video Awards as well.

In addition to his music career, he has also worked as a fashion designer, collaborating with Belgian designer Mosaert on several collections. He has also been recognized for his charitable work, including his support for different organizations.

