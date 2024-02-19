Why is T.J. Miller not in Deadpool 3? Beef with Ryan Reynolds explored

T.J. Miller was a part of the first two Deadpool movies. He played the role of the barkeep Weasel. However, as the release date for the much-awaited Deadpool 3 nears, fans will not see the actor return to the franchise.

Many fans are wondering, will T.J. Miller be in Deadpool 3? There are two major reasons why he will not be appearing in the film anymore. One of the major reasons is his falling out with Ryan Reynolds back in 2022, where the actor said that Reynolds was “horrifically mean" to him on the set of Deadpool 2. Miller said that he felt weird that Reynolds hated him and even said the following:

"I got along with him a lot better on the first 'Deadpool' because he wasn’t a huge, huge movie star."

Weasel and Deadpool might have been best friends in the film; however, it did not translate into the relationship between Ryan Reynolds and T.J. Miller. Read on to learn all about the beef between him and Reynolds and what prompted his permanent exit from Deadpool 3.

Beef with Reynolds and s*xual assault allegations leave fans wondering whether T.J. Miller will be in Deadpool 3

T.J. Miller at the SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts show (image via Getty)

In 2022, T.J. Miller appeared as a guest on the Adam Corolla Show podcast. When asked about his relationship with Ryan Reynolds his response was rather shocking. After what he characterized as an unsettling experience on set with Ryan Reynolds, Miller stated in the interview that he had no plans to work with Reynolds again.

He said the following about Reynolds in the podcast:

"As the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I’m Weasel. So he was like, 'You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition, so that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie."

He also said:

"I would not have done 'Deadpool 3' if they came to me and were like, 'We want you to do 'Deadpool 3,' and we’re going to pay you twice as much."

According to Miller, Reynolds' attitude toward him changed after he became a huge star following the success of Deadpool. He also thought that something should not be done for more than five years, stating:

"I don't really think you should do something for more than five years. I think it's weird to just go back and play Weasel 10 years later."

Apart from the beef with Ryan Reynold, Marvel's decision to not have him return for the third installment of the Deadpool franchise was also because of s*xual allegations that came out against him.

A woman who went to college with Miller accused him of s*xual assault in December 2017, just a few months after Deadpool 2's filming concluded. She said that, in 2001, Miller lost control during a s*xual encounter, and as a result, the actor hit, choked, and shook the woman without getting her permission.

Miller denied the allegations and blamed the woman for using the MeToo movement bandwagon to launch false claims against him. However, he was dropped from How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. His allegations could be another major reason why he was not recalled for Deadpool 3.

The much-awaited third Deadpool film titled Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled to premiere across theaters on July 26, 2024.