Why did Terry Fator return? Ventriloquist responds as Simon Cowell asks the reason in AGT: All-Stars season 1 premiere

Terry Fator, who won season 2 of America's Got Talent (AGT), is all set to participate on AGT: All-Stars. The legendary ventriloquist impressed the audience back in the day when the franchise had just begun.

Since then he has signed contracts worth multi-million in Las Vegas and inspires generations of ventriloquists to pursue their careers and give the competition a shot.

AGT: All-Stars will premiere on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 8 pm ET on NBC. The show is set to feature 60 former contestants from all over the world across all Got Talent franchises competing against each other to win the coveted title and $1 million cash prize. The participants include winners, finalists and individuals/groups who have delivered impressive performances and become fan-favorites.

Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel were already fans of Terry Fator. They expressed their gratitude to the ventriloquist for returning to the stage and competing with other former contestants.

However, they wondered why he wanted to try it out again when he was already so successful out on the market.

To this, Terry said:

"We gotta keep inspiring people. That's why I'm here."

AGT: All-Stars contestant Terry Fator delivers an impressive performance

AGT: All-Stars unveiled ventriloquist Terry Fator's performance as part of their early release videos on social media. The judges, who were extremely happy to see him return to the competition, noted that he has been extremely popular since winning season 2. They also said that he has signed three million dollar contracts in Las Vegas (at the Vegas Hilton and The Mirage in Las Vegas).

When asked why he wanted to compete again, he said:

"Well, because I mean... 15 years ago... I started to inspire people. Now I've got a whole new set of audience and fans out there to inspire."

The AGT: All Stars contestant was born in Dallas, Texas, on June 10, 1965. He began pursuing ventriloquism when he was in the fifth grade and chanced upon the book Ventriloquism for Fun and Profit by Paul Winchell, and was intrigued by the concept. He then purchased a Willie Talk dummy and began performing in front of family, friends and even at a church picnic.

Ahead of his audition for the spin-off series, Terry revealed that his passion for ventriloquism began at 10 years old. He said that while all the boys in his class were doing "all the things that the girls liked," he was pursuing anything that would enable him to get in front of people with his puppets.

Before performing on AGT in 2007, the ventriloquist lived "paycheck to paycheck" by performing in county fairs and elementary schools. Terry revealed that there were moments where he thought he should just quit.

However, he gave himself a shot by performing in the competition at the age of 42 and defeated the judges' preconceived notions about the field to win the title.

Reflecting on his journey, Terry said:

"Willie Wonka once said "What happened to the little boy who suddenly got everything he wanted? He lived happily ever after." That's my story. I signed the biggest deal in the history of Las Vegas upto that point. I mean, 5 years for $100 million? Talk about rags to riches. I got the chocolate factory and more."

The AGT: All-Stars contestant hoped to take the world by storm by returning to the stage and probably claiming the title for a second time. Terry then performed a routine where he performed Andrea Bocelli's The Prayer with the help of his puppet. He brought out an Elton John puppet and sang the iconic Rocket Man song, along with his puppet singing Dua Lipa's version of the song.

The judges called him a legend and expressed their gratitude to Terry for coming back to his alma mater. They also applauded his performance, and the judges and the audience, all gave him a standing ovation.

AGT: All-Stars will have 10 contestants performing each week for a span of 8 weeks. Each week, two contestants will move forward and with one wild card entry, the Top 11 will compete in the final round. Viewers will have to tune in to find out how the season pans out.

Don't forget to catch AGT: All-Stars on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

