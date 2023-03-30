Why did The Bachelor Zach Shallcross say Kaity Biggar found her proposal ring “second best”?

The season 27 finale of The Bachelor featured Zach Shallcross proposing to Kaity Biggar. However, after the show ended, it was revealed that Zach Shallcross wasn't able to give Kaity Biggar the perfect ring.

He also described the ring as the second best in terms of Kaity's requirements. He said so because Neil Lane had picked the ring that was Kaity's ideal ring for someone else in the previous season.

In an episode of Chicks in the Office podcast, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Zach Shallcros discussed the ring and the moment. He said that he believed it was going to be stressful and didn't want to mess up the moment.

Explaining why he chose the ring for Kaity, he said that the minute saw the oval-cut bauble, he realized that it "screams Kaity without a doubt.” He also said that while the ring is "a little big" for Kaity, he believes that it is perfect for her.

On the same podcast, Kaity said that she had told Zach what her ideal ring would be and noted that it would be a gold band with an emerald cut on top. However, she added:

“Tino gave that to Rachel [Recchia] last season, but either way, [I’m] so grateful. Like, it is a gorgeous ring.”

Zach Shallcross responded to that saying that it was the second-best ring and that Kaity loved it second.

In every season of The Bachelor, Neil Lane is the jewelry designer assigned to create the engagement ring for the franchise. As mentioned earlier, he had picked out the ring that Kaity would have wanted in the previous season.

What happened in the finale of Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor season 27?

Zach Shallcross was the lead in The Bachelor season 27, and Gabi Elnicki and Kaity Biggar were the finalists. While Gabi got sent home, Kaity received the final rose.

The show has ended but Kaity and Zach are still together and are planning a future together. The final episode was finally broadcast and Zach Shallcross explained how the time has been for the couple and where they are right now.

In a recent interview with US Weekly, he said:

“The entire show has been very expedited, right? It’s two and a half months and we’ve been living in hiding, essentially, for the past five, six months and everything has been so rushed that it’s finally our time to just relax. There’s some things that we want to do before, you know, taking that leap [of getting married].”

He added that they have the rest of their lives to build their family, get married and have their own house. He noted that they are currently focussing on themselves as they are living in Austin, and believe that the rest "will happen," as it is flexible.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Zach Shallcross stated that they are still figuring it out since they don't intend to stay in Austin forever. He noted that it is important for them to travel and get to know each other, and that they are in no rush to get married just yet.

In the same interview, Kaity Biggar said that they were isolated and couldn't really go out on dates or even to coffee shops. She added that they saw each other a few times and have had "happy couple weekends," and stated that she has "never gotten sick of him," which has been great.

She explained that she wanted a normal life with Zach and was excited to live with him after "hiding" for such a long time.

As mentioned earlier, Zach and Kaity are still together, and all the episodes from The Bachelor season 27 are available to watch on Hulu for those who have a subscription.

