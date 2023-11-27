Will there be All Creatures Great and Small season 5? Renewal possibilities explored

As of now, Channel 5 hasn't officially confirmed anything about All Creatures Great and Small Season 5. But even without an official announcement, the show's popularity and consistent success give fans a good reason to be hopeful for its comeback.

The fact that there's no news about All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 makes one wonder, but based on the show's history, it's possible fans might get another season. All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 is yet to be announced by Channel 5. However, there is a Christmas special to look forward to for the time being.

This treat is going to give fans a peek into Helen and James' lives, possibly with the arrival of their first child. The holiday special is a beloved tradition for all die-hard fans of All Creatures Great and Small and shows just how charming the show really is.

Will All Creatures Great and Small season 5 return in 2024?

As fans eagerly await the potential return of All Creatures Great and Small in 2024, they can't help but wonder when Channel 5 will officially confirm All Creatures Great and Small Season 5.

The series, based on James Herriot's beloved stories, is expected by Radio Times to grace screens in September 2024, but the network's silence sure adds to the suspense.

Season 4 will transport viewers back to 1940s Yorkshire and reveal the next chapter in James Herriot's veterinary adventures, reports Collider. With the show's enduring popularity and its ability to continue the story into new historical periods, fans can't help but hope for an All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 announcement from Channel 5.

Where to watch all previous seasons of All Creatures Great and Small?

Fans can watch Seasons 1–3 of the show on PBS Passport and the free PBS app. If one is a Disney+ subscriber, they can also enjoy the series there. Amazon Prime has the full episodes on their PBS | MASTERPIECE channel, and they can buy a season pass or individual episodes on iTunes.

If fans have BritBox and an Amazon Prime subscription, they can access the older version of the series. The show is also available on Vudu, Apple TV, Prime Video, YouTube TV, and JustWatch.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 4: A brief recap

James and Helen are considering starting a family (Image via PBS)

Season 4 of All Creatures Great and Small takes place in the spring of 1940 and has fresh adventures for our favorite characters. The premiere will air on PBS on January 7, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET. This six-episode season follows James and Helen as they consider starting a family.

James steps in to cover for Siegfried while Tristan is away, leaving a void that is felt by everyone, particularly Siegfried. In addition, new faces are introduced to the cast, including Neve McIntosh portraying Miss Harbottle and James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody, a fresh trainee veterinarian.

Mrs. Hall's relationship with Gerald keeps evolving, as per WTTW. With World War II looming, James is unsure if he'll be called to serve in the RAF, which adds even more uncertainty to the peaceful Yorkshire Dales, reports TV Insider.

It's hard to say what will happen with All Creatures Great and Small Season 5. Channel 5 hasn't said anything, which adds to the suspense. But, given that the show has already been renewed, there is a Christmas special, and more episodes are set to air in early 2024, things are looking up.