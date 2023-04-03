Will American Idol season 21 air another episode this week? Details explored

The eighth episode of American Idol season 21 will air on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. This episode will follow Hollywood Week part two, as described in the show description. While the contestants will do their best to avoid elimination in this upcoming episode, fans can expect plenty of entertainment.

The competition will be fierce in this episode, and only a few will make it to Showstopper or Final Judgement.

The 21st season of American Idol introduced a new format, where contestants were asked to work on one aspect of their performance, such as confidence, songwriting, or stage presence.

Additionally, many talented singers from the previous season of American Idol were brought on as mentors for the new contestants.

American Idol season 21 episode 8 will have the Duets Challenge

Many dynamic duos will perform this week as part of the Hollywood Week part two Duets Challenge. The show has shared a few photos of contestants that will appear in this episode. Among the duo's members are:

Elijah Maccormick and Lucy Love

Isaac Brown and Zachariah Smith

We Ani and Pjae

Kaylin Hedges and Tyson Venegas

Kaya Stewart and Fire

Fire and Jayna Elise

Oliver Steele and Iam Tongi

Elise Kristine and Matt Wilson

Carina Deangelo and Nutsa

Cam Amen and J Valerione

Hannah Nicolaisen and Warren Peay

According to the synopsis for American Idol season 21 episode 8:

“Hollywood Week continues as contestants form dynamic duos and hit the Hollywood stage for the Duets Challenge. Platinum Ticket winners handpick their duet partners and rejoin the competition in hopes of making it through to the next round.”

This week's episode is expected to be yet another fun ride, with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Emmy Award winner Ryan Seacrest hosting.

American Idol season 21 episode 7 recap

Previously, Clay Aiken (runner-up of season 2), David Archuleta (runner-up of season 7), Justin Guarini (runner-up of season 1), Phillip Phillips (winner of season 11), Jordin Sparks (winner of season 6), and Catie Turner were among the alums who helped the contestants.

Some contestants impressed the judges and advanced to the duet round in episode 7 of American Idol season 21, while others were eliminated.

This is the list of the contestants who went straight to the duet round following episode 7, titled Hollywood Week Part #1:

Nutsa - I Surrender by Celine Dion

Colin Stough - Stone by Whiskey Myers

Marybeth Bryd - Something In The Orange by Zach Bryan

Zachariah Smith - Cold As Ice By Foreigner

Hannah Nicolaisen - Going Through The Motions (original)

Wé Ani - Good For (original)

Olivia Soli - How Will I Know by Whitney Houston

Malik Heard - My Mind by Yebba

Kaeya - Black Hole Sun by Soundgarden

Paige Anne - Pull You Through by Maggie Rose

Haven Madison - I Still Need You (original)

Matt Wilson - Can You Stand the Rain by New Edition

Oliver Steele - Broken Halos by Chris Stapleton

Fire - You Say by Lauren Daigle

Lucy Love - Make You Feel My Love by Adele

Mariah Faith - I Hope You're Happy Now by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Trey Louis - Vienna by Billy Joel

Emma Bussee - My Mind by Yebba

Megan Danielle - Up To The Mountain by Patty Griffin

Dawson Wayne - Sour Skies (original)

Kya Monee - And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going by Jennifer Hudson

Iam Tongi - I Can’t Make You Love Me by Bonnie Raitt

In addition to this, other contestants included Platinum ticket winners Kaylin Hedges, Tyson Venegas, Cam Amen, and Elijah McCormick.

ABC will air a brand new episode of American Idol on Sunday, April 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

