Will Blue Beetle be on HBO Max? OTT Platforms expected release date explored

The latest DC superhero film Blue Beetle premiered across theaters in America on August 18, 2023. The film's distribution was handled by Warner Bros. Pictures and it was quite well-received by fans, as compared to other recent DC films. The script for the film was written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer and is based on the titular DC Comics character, Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle.

Blue Beetle was initially intended for release exclusively on HBO Max (now just known as Max) streaming. However, the superhero film was switched during development to a theatrical release. While it topped the box office charts during its opening weekend in early August, the film might draw even more viewers when it is made available digitally.

The film will, however, not be released on HBO Max and the date for a release on the platform still remains elusive. The film will have a digital release on Amazon Prime Video on September 26, 2023.

For now, Blue Beetle will not be released on HBO Max but will be available on Amazon Prime Video

The DC film is not being released digitally on HBO Max as of now. Digital versions of Blue Beetle will be offered for purchase and rental starting on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. The film will cost $24.99 to pre-order to buy on Amazon Prime. It will also be available to rent for $19.99 for a suggested 48-hour watching period on Amazon Prime Video.

The digital premiere of the Blue Beetle will also include bonus content which will have a featurette on Nana and a walkthrough with Xoro Mariduea. While the former is a four-part documentary on the transformation of the film from comic book to screen, the latter demonstrates how the scarab functions.

Fans can, however, expect the film to have a digital release on the steaming platform Max too since it is a Warner Bros. film, and Max is the streaming service owned by Warner Bros.

Although the wait time varies by title, many of the most recent WB theatrical releases eventually stream on Max. For instance, The Flash started streaming on Max roughly five weeks after the film was first released in theaters. It also appeared on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) about five weeks after that.

Fans can anticipate seeing Blue Beetle on Max around the first week of November if it adopts a similar release strategy to The Flash. This seems likely given that both DC superhero films underperformed at the box office and were pushed to digital within five weeks of their theatrical debuts. However, it is worth noting that this is only a speculation and nothing has been confirmed by Warner Bros. regarding the release of the film on Max for now.

More about the Blue Beetle

Based on a comic book character of the same name, the film follows the tale of Jaime Reyes. He is a recent graduate who comes home from law school to find his family is being forcibly evicted. Fortunately, Jaime finds employment with a wealthy CEO and encounters a scarab from an alien society, which grants him superpowers and transforms him into a beetle-like exoskeleton suit.

The official synopsis for the film as per IMDb reads:

"An alien relic chooses Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the teenager with a suit of armor that's capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle."

The film will have its digital release on September 26, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video where it will be available for either rent or purchase. Even subscribers of the streaming service will have to rent or purchase the film to view it.