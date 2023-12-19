Will Iceland volcano affect flights? All about travel safety, state of emergency, lava flow amid Fagradalsfjall eruption

A volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland on Monday, December 18, 2023, has sent people into a tizzy. Over 4,000 people were evacuated in November after thousands of small earthquakes shook the country's most populated region, Reykjanes Peninsula, and the government declared a state of emergency.

The latest eruption began at 10.17 pm, 4 km northeast of Grindavik, a fishing town. As per the footage taken by the Icelandic Coast Guard, magma is seen spewing from the volcano's fissures.

Lying 20 km north of the volcano, Keflavik International Airport is the country's main international airport. Despite the eruptions, the airport is said to be functional, though the road between the airport and Grindavik is reportedly closed. On December 19, 2023, Bjarne Benediktsson, the country's foreign minister, took to X (formerly Twitter) to say:

“There are no disruptions to flights to and from Iceland and international flight corridors remain open.”

"This is not a tourist attraction": Natives and tourists warned to stay away from the eruptions

According to Euro News, Vidir Reynisson, head of Iceland's Civil Protection and Emergency Management, warned people to be careful of the eruptions.

“This is not a tourist attraction, and you must watch it from a great distance," he said.

The intensity of the eruptions reduced on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, although authorities are unable to predict how long the eruptions might last. According to Euro News, scientist Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson said the eruptions "can be over in a week, or it could take quite a bit longer."

The 3.5 km long volcanic fissure starts with its northern end just east of Stóra-Skógfell and the southern end just east of Sundhnúk. According to The Guardian, seismologist Kristin Jonsdottir said about 100 to 200 cubic meters (3,530 to 7,060 cubic feet) of lava emerged per second from the volcanic eruption.

The Fagradalsfjall volcanic system erupted for the first time in 6,000 years in 2021, becoming a tourist attraction as people swarmed to catch a glimpse of the eruptions.

According to the BBC, eyewitnesses claim that the recent eruptions can be seen from Reykjavik, 42 km northeast of Grindavik. One eyewitness said half the sky "lit up in red."

Is it safe to travel to Iceland now? Learn more about the country's plans for air travel

According to The Guardian, Keflavik International Airport remains open for flights, though with a lot of delays in arrival and departure. Most airlines have stated that they will directly contact customers in case of any changes in flight schedules. Icelandic authorities have raised their aviation alert to orange to signify that despite the recent volcanic activity, there is minor ash emission.

According to Euro News, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) states it is better prepared to handle earthquakes now than the 2010 Eyjafjallajokull volcanic eruption. In November 2023, EASA released a statement on their website saying:

"In the event of an eruption and development of an ash cloud, the agency will work with other aviation actors to assess the impact for aviation and make recommendations accordingly."

The Icelandic Met Office and Safe Travel Iceland state that air travel has been deemed safe for now as long as people stay away from the town of Grindavik and other surrounding areas. The eruption area remains closed until further notice.

The Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, the country's top tourist attraction, reopened on December 16, 2023, after being closed through November following volcanic activity. However, it is once again closed due to the eruptions.

According to The Guardian, Iceland is home to 33 active volcanoes, the highest of any European country. It is situated on the Mid-Atlantic ridge, where the North American tectonic plate and the Eurasian plate meet and diverge.