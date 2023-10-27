Will there be Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 9? Explained

Our Flag Means Death season 2 aired its finale on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Titled Mermen, it was the eighth episode and drew the curtains on the second season. This means that there will be no Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 9.

The period romantic comedy premiered on HBO Max on March 3, 2022. The second season premiered on Max on October 5.

Collage of snippets from Our Flag Means Death (Photo via IMDb)

After season 2 episode 8, there is no update on either Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 9, or a possible season 3.

Even Our Flag Means Death season 3 isn’t confirmed

Season 2 of the show comprised eight episodes and started streaming on October 5, 2023. Even when it was in the developmental stage, the sophomore edition was to have eight episodes only. So there was anyway no possibility of a ninth episode.

However, since the David Jenkins-created swashbuckler emerged as a sleeper hit, hopes were probably high for a surprise episode. Unfortunately, it's not happening.

There is also no update on Our Flag Means Death season 3 as Max is yet to hand over a renewal. Jenkins though told Entertainment Weekly recently that he has “a lot of ideas” for the third installment but it all depends on whether the network shows any interest.

Poster of Our Flag Means Death. (Photo via IMDb)

To note, season 2 ended with Stede Bonnet and Edward "Ed" Teach / Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) quitting their existence as pirates and attempting to live as innkeepers, Izzy’s (Con O’Neill) unexpected death, and the wedding of Black Pete (Matthew Maher) and Lucius (Nathan Foad).

As per viewers, critics, and even Jenkins, season 2 had a pretty well-knit culmination, which may mean that season 3 won't be greenlit. However, the showrunner has several arcs up his sleeve. Like, Stede (Rhys Darby) and Ed’s second chance at their relationship,

Jenkins hinted to Entertainment Weekly that their goal was just "to leave Stede and Blackbeard in a good place" at the conclusion of season two, as there was no next season to work on. Yet, "there's a lot more story to tell."

Jenkins added:

“Instead of seeing them get punished for following each other, I wanted to see a moment where they're alright. And it is just a moment: I think a relationship is going to take a lot of work for them.”

This surely doesn't sound like a finality and the People of Earth maker also pointed out that Ed and Stede are “in the early 30s part of their relationship,” which leaves the door open for a “whole other story to tell about what happens when that relationship gets more mature.”

He further added,

“How do you make that relationship work? It's not just happily ever after. You have to work at it. And that's a story I'd like to see.”

Like Jenkins, fans of the Gentleman Pirate-led series also want to see how the unconventional relationship between the main couple unfolds, but everything hinges on approval from Max.

But if Max indeed orders a third season later this year, the release may happen only in the Autumn 2024 or early 2025 slot.

For now, stream all episodes of Our Flag Means Death on Max.