Will there be a Reacher season 3? Explained

Reacher season 3's production is already underway, following the show's renewal for a third season by Prime Video in December 2023. In a recent Instagram post, Alan Ritchson, the actor portraying the lead character Jack Reacher, delighted fans with a captivating image and an intriguing caption, leaving them anticipating Reacher season 3.

Reacher, inspired by Lee Child's popular books, has the potential to captivate viewers for years if adapted into seasons. The first season is based on Lee Child's Killing Floor, in which Jack Reacher is falsely accused of a small-town murder. The second season, based on the book Bad Luck and Trouble, takes place two years later.

In the second season, Reacher reunites with his teammates to investigate the murders of the members of his previous U.S. Army squad. With two seasons already under its belt, the show has left viewers eagerly anticipating what lies ahead for the character in Reacher season 3.

Reacher season 3 will be "crustier than ever," according to Alan Ritchson

Reacher season 3 is already filming in Toronto, as Alan Ritchson shared on Instagram on January 16. In his post, the actor teased that he is back filming Reacher season 3, calling it "crustier than ever." However, the news of its release will be confirmed with an official announcement by Prime Video.

An intense thriller, Reacher has been a top Amazon Prime Video series since 2022, so renewals are expected. Though Reacher season 3 has already been revealed, there's no certainty about its release. It may debut as early as 2024 or as late as 2025.

Despite the unit's interesting performance, the savagery and gripping mystery of the first season have been missing from the second installment. Ritchson's roughed-up and dirty look in his latest Instagram post about season 3 gives flashbacks of the gritty, grounded storytelling fans enjoyed in the first season.

According to Alan Ritchson, Reacher season 3 might not be connected to the character's background and instead concentrate on fresh adventures. In an interview with Comicbook.com in December 2023, Ritchson hinted that the upcoming season might not be related to Reacher's history. He said,

"I can't say too much about season 3, but I will say there's a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way. And we get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past - he's just living that adventure out and that's kind of the direction that we've gone, and it seems to really be working."

What happened in Reacher season 2?

Reacher season 2 (Image via IMDb)

After season 1 ended in February 2022, season 2 premiered almost a year later, in December 2023. The final and eighth episode, titled Fly Boy, premiered on January 18, 2024.

When a former member informs Reacher of his defunct MP unit in New York City about the murder of one of the members of his former U.S. Army unit, he gets back together with his three ex-comrades to investigate that and other such gruesome killings. They begin connecting the dots in a mystery where the stakes are quite high, raising doubts about who has betrayed them and who will drop dead next.

As the penultimate episode came to a close, Reacher arrived at New Age's R&D center in Rockland County, where Langston and the unidentified assassin with the initials "A" and "M" were set to engage in a missile exchange. Reacher entered to give up just before the exchange and grinned as the screen went black.

Reacher's season 1 and season 2 are available to stream on Prime Video.