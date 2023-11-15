Will there be a season 2 for 1923? Paramount+ Western series renewal status explored

1923, the Western drama series on Paramount+, whisks viewers back to the early 20th century, a time rife with monumental historical challenges.

The series is a prequel to the highly acclaimed Yellowstone and a sequel to 1883. Created by the talented Taylor Sheridan, the show features a stellar cast like Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

The series delves into the lives of the Dutton family, as they navigate a world grappling with the rise of Western expansion, Prohibition, and the looming shadow of the Great Depression.

It's a rough time, marked by pandemics, historic droughts and societal upheavals that fundamentally reshape the American West. It stands out as a unique blend of history and drama, with Isabel May reprising her role as Elsa Dutton, now the narrator.

1923 Season 2 release date

1923 Season 2's anticipated release date is projected to be in late 2024 or even later. The show has been met with unexpected delays.

The primary reason is the writers' strike. As a result, the release date for 1923 Season 2 has been pushed back. Initially, filming was set to commence in June 2023 in Montana, but the plan was put on hold due to the strike.

Is 1923 Season 1 worth watching?

Jerome Flynn in 1923 (2022) (Image via Paramount+)

Diving into what the critics and audiences are saying, one ought to get an idea: The show, has garnered attention for its expansive narrative and star-studded cast. Reviews suggest that the series stands out for its broader scope compared to Yellowstone and 1883, with subplots spanning across various global locations.

This expansive storytelling introduces multiple stories with characters that don't always intersect, offering a rich, multi-layered experience.

The series has been praised for the formidable acting prowess of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Critics have lauded the strong performances of the lead actors, being highlighted as key factors in the show's appeal.

Taylor Sheridan's writing for the show has received commendation for its tautness and ability to maintain a high level of tension throughout the series. Additionally, Ben Richardson's direction has been remarked for its suitability to the series' weary, yet compelling narrative tone.

Harrison Ford in 1923 (2022) (Image via Paramount+)

However, audience reception presents a slightly mixed picture. With an average audience score of 55% on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems that viewers' opinions are divided.

While some appreciate the series for its depth and narrative complexity, others might find it less appealing, possibly due to its grim tone or intricate plotlines.

To sum up, Season 1 appears to be a worthwhile watch, especially for fans of intricate, multi-layered narratives. However, its darker tone and complex storytelling might not resonate with everyone.

Where can I watch 1923 Season 1?

For those eager to watch the show, the primary platform for watching is Paramount+. Viewers have the option of streaming on FuboTV and YouTubeTV.

For those looking to sample the series before committing to a subscription, Paramount+, FuboTV and YouTubeTV offer a week-long free trial to new subscribers, without any immediate cost.

Paramount+ also offers a variety of other series and movies, including the rest of the Yellowstone saga.