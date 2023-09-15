Will there be a Season 4 of Top Boy? Netflix series' renewal status, explained

Top Boy, a highly acclaimed British crime drama, is currently streaming on Netflix. Overall, the show featured five seasons with the first two being telecast on Channel 4 from 2011 to 2013. The network eventually discontinued its broadcast, despite exponential growth shown by the show.

Six years later, Netflix picked it up with Drake on board as an executive producer. The famed singer was a fan of the show and teamed up with the OTT giant in 2017 to revive the show.

For the streamer, it was season 1, but if the general order is considered, including the ones telecast on Channel 4, it was season 3.

Netflix kept the first two seasons - the Channel 4 products – under the name of Top Boy: Summerhouse in its database. On September 13, 2019, Netflix aired its season 1 (overall season 4), while the next two followed on March 18, 2022, and September 7, 2023, to a thumping response.

Top Boy season 4 update and other details

Given how popular even the revived version of the drama series came to be, fans were left wondering about a possible season 4 (for Netflix). But Netflix very clearly wrote “Final Chapter” in the trailer for season 3.

So, for all those who are anticipating an update on the next season, the answer is: No, there will not be a Top Boy Season 4 on Netflix. And neither will there be any spin-off.

Ashley Walters, who plays one of the main characters of DuShane, told GQ earlier this month that season 5 (overall) and season 3 (for Netflix) is going to be the last outing for them. He said:

“Kane (Robinson, who plays the other main character Sully) and I were like, personally, we can’t. We don't think it's the right thing to do. It may have gone on too long anyway.”

He acknowledged that all the seasons “have all been great and everyone's loved them and I've loved them.”

“But it wouldn't have been right. I like to end on a high.”

Before Walters’ interview, the lead actors released a statement at Netflix’s TUDUM way back in March last year. A part of the joint statement issued by Walters and Robinson read:

“Whilst the journeys of Dushane and Sully have remained at the core of the show, the new characters that have entered the world of Top Boy have become a key part of the show’s legacy, representing each new storyline in a raw, authentic way.”

It continued:

“With all this being said, and staying true to our original goal, every story must have an ending and so season three will be our finale. A chance to come full circle and end the journey in the right way.”

The sense of finality in this official statement surely gives a clear full-stop to every speculation around season 4 and its spin-off.

The cast and seasons of the British drama

Created by Ronan Bennett, Top Boy co-stars Malcolm Kamulete, Giacomo Mancini, Shone Romulus, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Kierston Wareing, Nicholas Pinnock, and Xavien Russell.

Micheal Ward, Jasmine Jobson, Simbi Ajikawo, Hope Ikpoku Jr., Araloyin Oshunremi, Keiyon Cook, Jolade Obasola, and Kadeem Ramsay, among many others, also played pivotal roles in the show.

Currently, all five seasons/series of Top Boy are on Netflix. As mentioned earlier, the first two official series, which were aired on Channel 4, are under the name of Top Boy: Summerhouse in the streaming platform. The rest of the three series (Netflix properties) are named Top Boy.