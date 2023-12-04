Will Sky High season 2 be on Netflix? Renewal possibility and plot explored 

When exploring the potential second season of Sky High, Netflix has yet to declare an official statement discussing the future of the show, which seems to be in shallow waters. While the creators of Sky High, Daniel Calparsoro and Jorge Guerricaechevarría, haven't been particularly chatty about the possibility of a follow-up season, the concluding moments of the first season leave the door wide open for a second installment.

This subtle hint at future developments serves as a promising sign for Season 2 enthusiasts. Considering the show isn't categorized as a miniseries, it's plausible that the groundwork for a sophomore season was part of the grand plan from the series' inception.

Will there be Season 2 of Sky High on Netflix?

The fate of a potential second season for Sky High: The Series remains shrouded in uncertainty. With its initial season comprising seven episodes, each running approximately 40 minutes, the show has garnered positive feedback overall.

However, the question of whether the ratings and reviews reach a threshold that warrants the green light for the second season of Sky High remains unanswered. This implies that the prospect of a new season might come with moments of tedium as the creators carefully navigate the transition.

Why was Sky High canceled on Netflix?

In early July 2023, news broke that three Spanish-language series, including Sky High, Welcome to Eden, and In Love All Over Again, were slated for cancellation. The initial confirmation came from Fotogramas on July 7th, with the article not providing explicit reasons for the show's discontinuation. However, it is strongly implied that the decision stems from the series falling short of internal metric goals, as previously discussed.

Despite its cancellation, Sky High did manage to secure a spot in the global top 10 for three weeks, accumulating 55,610,000 hours watched. The series experienced a modest surge in viewership, earning it a place in the global top 10 for the first time. Interestingly, one of its trailers amassed over 17 million views. Here is the trailer for the viewers.

Ultimately, the cancellation underscores that, despite its achievements, Sky High failed to live up to the anticipated expectations.

What is Sky High about?

Bringing the intensity of Spanish crime-thriller to Netflix, Sky High: The Series has been captivating audiences since its debut on March 17. Acting as a sequel to the 2020 Netflix film Sky High, the series is the creative brainchild of Daniel Calparsoro and Jorge Guerricaechevarría. The series notably features a cast that audiences will find familiar, as Asia Ortega Leiva, Luis Tosar, and Patricia Vico all return to reprise their roles from the original film.

The narrative of Sky High: The Series seamlessly picks up where the film left off, centering on Sole, who finds herself navigating the criminal underworld after her husband, Ángel, passes away. Faced with the responsibility of caring for her son, she aligns herself with Ángel's gang of thieves, aspiring to rise to the pinnacle of criminal success in Madrid.

Yet, Sole's path to criminal prominence faces a notable challenge with the emergence of Fernan, a mole on a mission to dismantle her burgeoning criminal empire and sow discord within her family.

As Sole endeavors to establish herself as a formidable crime lord, she is determined to distance herself from her criminal father, Rogelio. Critics raise doubts about the choice to stretch the storyline over seven episodes. They point out that this decision seems to dilute the captivating charm that the original film effortlessly delivered.

As we wrap up our exploration of Sky High: The Series, the lingering question on the minds of fans is undoubtedly the prospect of a second season. While the future of the series remains uncertain and Netflix has yet to make an official statement, the culmination of the first season leaves room for speculation and anticipation, hoping for more crime, suspense, and unexpected alliances in the potential continuation of the series.