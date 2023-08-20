After the emotional rollercoaster of the preceding episodes, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 9 has become a topic of fervent discussion among fans. This Amazon series has unquestionably captured the hearts of many, leaving them eager for more after each episode. So, the pressing question is: Will there be The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 9?

To address this directly, there will not be an episode 9 for the second season. Although episode 8 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 left several storylines open-ended, it concluded the season, which was only slated for eight episodes.

The chance of getting The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 9 may not be in the cards

Since the three-episode premiere on July 14, 2023, new episodes of this Amazon series have been released weekly, culminating in the final episode on August 18. While the absence of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 9 may be disheartening, there's a silver lining. Amazon has already given the green light for the third season.

This exciting news was shared on August 2, 2023, with Vernon Sanders, the Head of Television at Amazon and MGM Studios, expressing immense satisfaction with the series' reception. He highlighted that The Summer I Turned Pretty has resonated with a diverse young audience - a testament to Jenny Han's exceptional storytelling.

This renewal is not a surprise for those familiar with Jenny Han's novels. The books come in a trilogy format, suggesting that the series was always destined for a third season instead of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 9. Thus, the upcoming season would likely adapt the events of the third and final book.

As fans eagerly wait for the next chapter in this captivating story, they can rewatch and relive the intense moments of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2. All episodes are now available for streaming, with the last episode, as mentioned earlier, having aired on August 18, 2023.

Here is a quick recap of the Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 8

In this emotional episode titled Love Triangle, Belly found herself caught between her feelings for Conrad and Jeremiah. Moreover, Conrad's heartfelt apology later in the season wasn't enough to win her back. As Belly took a surprising turn by choosing Jeremiah, it left Conrad heartbroken.

The drama doesn't end there. Steven and Taylor reconnected, and their rekindled romance was apparent as they rejoined Belly and Jeremiah to prepare for the summer volleyball camp. Viewers also witnessed a significant moment for Belly as she extended an apology to Coach Shaw, promising commitment to the team.

As the episode wrapped up, viewers got a glimpse of Belly in action on the volleyball court. Yet, in a poignant moment, Conrad left a Junior Mint polar bear plush at Cousin's Beach for Belly, hinting he wasn't quite over her yet.

In conclusion, while viewers might not have The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 9 to look forward to, the announcement of a third season promises more summer adventures and drama for the beloved characters.