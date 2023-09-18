Will there be Wilderness season 2? Exploring the possibility of a sequel

After the fascinating premiere of Wilderness season 1 on Amazon Prime Video, most fans would be wondering about the possibility of a new season, continuing on the veins of the incredible six-episode thriller.

The intriguing series managed to draw out a good amount of viewers and even received good acclaim from critics. Many even called it one of the most compelling thriller shows in a long time.

Based on a novel by B.E. Jones of the same name, it is the last novel by the author. Hence, while it is a common trend to capitalize on the success of a series, Wilderness would require a lot more to come back for a second season as it has no story after the events of the first season.

Moreover, there has been no announcement from the streaming platform either on the future of Wilderness. From the beginning, however, Wilderness was billed as a limited series, leaving even more doubts about its possible return.

The series follows a married couple, Liv (played by Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) as the weight of some secrets threatens to crush a romantic trip and a lot more along with it.

Can there be a sequel to Wilderness Season 1?

Many stories that emerged from novel adaptations often take a life of their own as time progresses. However, the second season may be a possibility if a fresh script is written in the veins of the first season. It would be likely as it is the last novel by B.E. Jones in the series and does not have many directions to go.

Amazon Prime Video may also opt for a sequel based on the success of the first one, a phenomenon we have seen multiple times from many streaming platforms, often with disappointing results.

But as of now, there are more reasons for ending the show with the first season than continuing with a fresh angle. It may also choose to go another direction by adapting other B.E. Jones works in the form of an anthology, much like Netflix did with Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

More about Wilderness

Wilderness is a six-episode thriller television series created by Marnie Dickens, based on the famous work of B.E. Jones with the same title. The series follows a British couple on a romantic holiday, as they discover a terrifying secret that throws their relationship in jeopardy, leading to a plethora of emotions, some terrifying resentment, and the fury of two lovers.

The series stars Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will Taylor in the leading roles, alongside Ashley Benson as Cara Parker, Morgana Van Peebles as Ash, Claire Rushbrook as Caryl, Talia Balsam as Bonnie, and Eric Balfour as Garth, among others.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"A dream holiday becomes a nightmare for a young British couple who seemingly have it all, as heartbreak turns into fury and revenge."

All the episodes of Wilderness are currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.