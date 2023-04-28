WWHL recap: Why did Sunny Hostin request Andy Cohen to hire Meghan McCain as “one of the housewives”? 

WWHL recently welcomed Sunny Hostin and Judy Blume on the talk show. During the segment, a fan asked Sunny about her former co-star Meghan McCain’s comments about her talk show, which has seen multiple celebrities over the years join and leave the show.

The fan asked Hostin what she thought of McCain criticizing The View in her column and saying that "the show keeps getting worse." Hostin responded that she had not read the column and that The View is a "wonderful place."

She added that she doesn’t think that McCain is doing television anymore and asked Andy Cohen to hire her as “one of the housewives” for the franchise.

She said:

"She’d be great on Potomac or any of them and I just wish her well. We’re really happy on the show."

Sunny Hostin responds to Meghan McCain’s criticism while on WWHL

The View host Sunny Hostin appeared on WWHL with Andy Cohen this week, where she was asked about Meghan McCain’s criticism of the show. During her column, Meghan said that the show keeps getting worse. The host, who left the show in August 2021, initially called her experience "the best of times in all ways, on and off the show," but later changed her stance in a Variety interview.

Sunny Hostin was asked while on WWHL what she thought of McCain's claim that the show keeps getting worse. Sunny stated that their show is a "wonderful place," and when Andy chimed in to say that the ratings are great, she responded that they’ve always been great.

She continued:

"They’re really good now we’re the number one talk show in the country."

The talk show host further added during her WWHL appearance that she’s surprised that her former co-host is writing negatively about The View, although she stated that she knows that her husband likes to “mean tweet” about her and called the behavior shocking.

She added that she and Meghan have always been friendly. She told WWHL's host that she doesn’t think McCain is doing television anymore and asked Andy to hire her as one of the housewives because she would succeed in the franchise.

What did Meghan McCain say about her time on The View?

Meghan McCain left The View in 2021 and currently writes a column for the Daily Mail. She recently took to her column to open up about her time on the show, as she did post her exit from the Whoopi Goldberg talk show.

She wrote in her column that “there is nothing on God’s green Earth” that would convince her to ever walk on the set again and further compared her time on the show to a “nasty breakup” with an ex-boyfriend.

She added that she was pushed off topics that she thought were newsworthy and was treated horribly by her co-host, Joy Behar. She stated that she was still coping with postpartum anxiety and her father's death when she returned from maternity leave in early 2021. Behar admitted to not missing her at all on television.

She added:

"The only way to survive on that show is to be vanilla pudding. I’ve never actually heard an ex-host have anything positive to say."

WWHL airs every week from Sunday to Thursday and welcomes different guests on each segment of the interactive talk show.

