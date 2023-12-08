Xdinary Heroes Break the Brake World tour Asia 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & more

Xdinary Heroes Break the Brake World tour Asia 2024 is scheduled to be held from March 2, 2024, to March 31, 2024, in venues across South East Asia in the cities of Jakarta, Manilla, Taipei and Bangkok. The tour will be a follow-up to the group's 2023 Europe tour of the same name.

The group announced the tour, which is in support of the group's new single of the same name, via a post on their official Twitter page on December 7, 2023:

Presale for the tour will be available exclusively to Mecima members via Mecimashop on December 11, 2023, at 13:00 pm local time. General tickets will be available from December 11, 2023, at 16:00 pm local time. Some tickets will also be available via Tiket from December 14, 2023, at 15:00 pm local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Xdinary Heroes Break the Brake World tour Asia 2024

Xdinary Heroes released their single Break the Brake on October 11, 2023, as part of their latest EP, Livelock. While the single peaked at number 98 on the Korean Download Chart, the EP peaked at number 7 on the Korean album chart and has sold around 99,000 copies since its release.

The band embarked on their first tour leg to support the single soon after its release, starting with a Europe tour which wrapped up with a show at the Klub Progresja in Warsaw, Poland on November 22, 2023.

Now the band is set to perform their second tour in support of the single. The full list of dates and venues for the Xdinary Heroes Break the Brake World tour in Asia is given below:

March 2, 2023 - Jakarta, Indonesia at The Kasablanka Hall

March 8, 2023 - Taipei, Taiwan at Zepp New Taipei

March 23, 2023 - Manilla, Philippines at New Frontier Theater

March 31, 2023 - Bangkok, Thailand at Ultra Arena Bravo

In an exclusive interview with AllKPop magazine on October 16, 2023, the group elaborated upon their new EP and its music, with band member Gunil stating:

"‘Livelock’ can be seen as an extended story from ‘Deadlock.’ Both albums mainly contain the story where one finally faces and realizes the inner self that he/she was scared to acknowledge. The most important part of our trilogy is that we want to connect with people who are insecure about themselves and heal their pains and wounds through our music."

Band member Gaon also stated:

"Livelock’ deals with issues that are similar to ‘Deadlock,’ but this time the detailed background is different. ‘Deadlock’ is a floating error, but ‘Livelock’ is an error you face when you try to fix it. If our last album was the “struggle between good and evil,” this album is more about trying to find a solution to it."

More on Xdinary Heroes' music career

Xdinary Heroes was formed by JYP Entertainment and its sub-label Studio J and began their career with the EP Hello, World!, which was released on July 20, 2022. The EP peaked at number 4 on the Korean album chart.

The group released their second studio album, Overload, which was released on November 11, 2022. The EP peaked at number 5 on the Korean album chart as well as at number 14 on the Billboard world chart.

Deadlock, the group's third EP, was released on April 26, 2023. The EP peaked at number 8 on the Korean album chart and at number 39 on the Hungarian album chart.