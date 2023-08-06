Yellowjackets director drops intriguing update on the upcoming third season 

Yellowjackets, the highly popular thriller drama series, will return for a brand new third season, as announced by Showtime. The show was renewed for season 3 in December 2022, before the arrival of its second season. However, the release date of the upcoming season is yet to be revealed.

Ever since the news of Yellowjackets season 3's renewal was released, fans of the Showtime series have been eagerly waiting to see what the upcoming season will bring to the table.

Especially after season 2 ended on such a gripping note with Ben lighting the cabin on fire and leaving the team stranded without any shelter in the past. In the present, Natalie is seen sacrificing herself and dying in Misty's arms.

One of the directors of Yellowjackets, Karyn Kusama, who directed the finale episode of season 2, recently appeared on an episode of Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast.

During the podcast, she revealed an exciting plotline for the third season. Kusama has disclosed that the new season will explore the events right after the team returns home from the woods. It is something that is yet to be shown in the series.

Yellowjackets director Karyn Kusama says - "The concept of that immediate aftermath...there’s a whole season worth of material there"

What to expect from the upcoming season 3 of Yellowjackets?

Although not much about the upcoming third season of the thriller series has been revealed yet, including release date, episode numbers, and more, an intriguing update regarding what viewers can expect from the new season has been disclosed by the series' director, Karyn Kusama, during an episode of Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast.

According to Kusama, season 3 is all set to take a closer look at the period when the team re-entered their normal lives after coming back home from the depths of the woods. While talking about how important that time period is during the podcast, the director said, as per Movieweb:

"I've been so excited by this. The concept of that immediate aftermath of re-entry into the world, to me, there’s a whole season worth of material there. And the fact that this is such a long game that each of these characters is facing, in terms of reorienting themselves to whatever normalcy is supposed to be."

"I'm sure we’re going to learn that their normal is a lot different than our normal. There's a lot that needs to be figured out between Season 2 and Season 3," she further continued.

Over the first and second seasons, the show has only displayed the group's experiences in the woods and the lives of their adult versions several years after the events in the woods.

Thus, the first two seasons have left plenty of room for the new season to showcase what really happened to the group right after their return to civilized society from the absolute chaos of the woods.

Thus, it's safe to say that the audience is in for a very pivotal storyline in the upcoming Yellowjackets season 3.

The cast list for the show entails Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger, Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Christina Ricci, Samantha Hanratty, Sarah Desjardins as Callie Sadecki, Simone Kessell, and Courtney Eaton, among others.

Viewers can stream season 1 and season 2 of Yellowjackets on Showtime.