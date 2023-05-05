Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6 on Showtime: Release date, air time, plot, and more

The 6th episode of Showtime's Yellowjackets is expected to air on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative). It will release on Showtime's streaming service on Friday, May 5, 2023. The show continues to shock and entertain viewers thanks to its wild plot twists and intricate storyline.

The second season has received critical acclaim, thanks to its writing and performances by the cast, among other things. It stars Melanie Lynskey in one of the major roles, along with several others playing important supporting characters. It is helmed by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson.

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6 will depict how Van and Tai help each other unwind

The promo for the 6th episode of Yellowjackets season 2 briefly depicts several significant events set to unfold in the upcoming episode. Titled Qui, the new episode focuses on Van and Tai helping each other unwind.

Elsewhere, Shauna answers a quiz about her cookie reading assignment whilst Natalie and Misty delve deep into the mysteries of the spiritual world. Check out the synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''The Yellowjackets revisit the highlights and traumas of health class; Tai and Van help each other kindly rewind; Misty and Natalie explore the finer details of communal spirituality; Shauna gets a pop quiz on her cookie reading assignment.''

Apart from that, more details about the episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Two Truths and a Lie, depicted Lottie and Natalie playing a game whilst Tai looked for a film recommendation.

With a few more episodes left this season, it'll be fascinating to watch how the story concludes this season. The good news for fans is that the show was already renewed for a third season in December 2022, and it is expected to be out sometime in 2024.

More details about Yellowjackets plot and cast

The thriller series explores the lives of a team of soccer players who're survivors of a devastating plane crash that left them stranded in the middle of a complete wilderness.

It depicts how they tackle the dangerous situation and how it changes their personalities with time. Here's a brief synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Yellowjackets'' tells the narrative of a team of wildly talented high-school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they have attempted to piece back together.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher and Sammi Hanratty star as the teenagers, while Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis portray their adult counterparts as they reveal the truth about their survival 25 years later.''

The series stars Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse as Shauna Shipman, with Lynskey playing her character's adult version whilst Sophie plays the teenage version. Their performances have received high praise from critics and viewers.

Other crucial cast members include actors like Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Steven Krueger, and many more.

Don't miss the new episode of Yellowjackets season 2 on Showtime on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

