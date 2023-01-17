"YOU CAN DO BETTER": Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart claims send the internet into a frenzy 

On Monday, January 16, the internet went berserk when rumors of Selena Gomez dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart surfaced on social media. As per US Weekly, insiders revealed that the alleged new couple is keeping it "casual and low-key," but "not trying to hide their romance."

Fans of the 30-year-old former Disney star have already jumped on Twitter to share their reactions, with the majority of them displeased with the dating claims.

One fan, @anakinsatellite addressed Gomez on Twitter and said that the Kill Em With Kindness songstress could do better.

It was claimed that the pair have been on dates where they go to the movies and bowling to spend time together. Rumors also allege that Gomez can hardly keep her hands off the 33-year-old DJ.

Netizens react to Selena Gomez and Andrew Taggart dating rumors

Neither Andrew Taggart nor Selena Gomez have confirmed the rumors of their budding romance as of yet. However, that didn't stop fans from speculating and expressing their reactions on social media.

jess @JessMcCarthyx finding out Selena Gomez might be dating one of the chainsmokers actually ruined my night 🫣 finding out Selena Gomez might be dating one of the chainsmokers actually ruined my night 🫣

(car-sun) 🚗🌞 @XPressCarson

SELENA GOMEZ DATING ONE OF THE CHAINSMOKERS ??!! SELENA GOMEZ DATING ONE OF THE CHAINSMOKERS ??!! 😭😭😭 https://t.co/8u2iGqLKch

Marinette @bexxxy21 Selena gomez is dating drew of the chainsmokers ? It sounds so random Selena gomez is dating drew of the chainsmokers ? It sounds so random 💀

A brief look at Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart's dating history

Selena Gomez

Gomez’s fans have always been involved in matters of the singer’s dating life. A lot of these fans have previously come at the idol’s ex-beau Justin Bieber after the 28-year-old Off My Face singer broke up with Gomez and married Hailey Bieber soon after.

Selena Gomez with Justin Bieber (Image via Getty Images)

Bieber and Gomez reportedly started dating in 2010, and their on-and-off relationship continued until March 2018. A few months later, in September, Bieber married Hailey Baldwin (now Hailey Bieber).

Justin Bieber with Hailey Bieber (Image via Getty Images)

Addressing her relationship and the rocky breakup with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez said:

“Everything was so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn't afraid anymore. I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of the hand, it was really confusing.”

She continued by saying that the breakup was needed and in the end, it turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to her. Selena spoke about how the split was much less about lost love, and more about learning to choose herself, to choose life, and also hoping that other people can find peace in life as well.

Selena’s 2019 single Lose You To Love Me was also reportedly a dig at how Bieber broke her heart. Referring to the song, Gomez said it was about knowing that a person completely lost every part of who they were, just to discover themselves again.

The singer has been through quite a lot ever since her kidney transplant back in September 2017. The month after Bieber and Baldwin’s wedding in September 2018, Gomez reportedly suffered a lupus-related breakdown and went through treatment to improve her mental health.

Drew Taggart

Taggart, who was previously dating Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter Eve Jobs, ended their romance last month as per claims. Their romance began in the summer of 2022 as a casual fling, but the duo reportedly grew closer after that. It was claimed that their breakup was amicable and the exes chose to remain friends.

Before Eve, the Paris vocalist had quite a happening dating life and was paired with Meredith Mickelson, Haley Rowe, and Chantel Jeffries.

Andrew Taggart with Chantel Jeffries (Image via BLM/Backgrid)

Andrew Taggart and his brother Alexander Pall (37), the musical duo who rose to fame after their 2016 hit song Closer, routinely share stories of their s*xual escapades. Last week, in a raunchy session on Alexandra Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, they confessed to indulging in triad s*xual activities with their fans while they were on tour.

The Chainsmokers stars added they did it on more than one occasion.

Although confirmations regarding Taggart's previous relationships weren't hard to get since the DJ has been quite open about them, Selena Gomez has remained relatively quiet about her love life following her public breakup with Bieber.

