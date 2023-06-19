You, Me & My Ex season 2 episode 10: Release date, air time, and plot

You, Me & My Ex season 2 returns with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Elodie’s brother talks to De’Andre about his behavior as he does not believe he is ready for a relationship.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Elodie's family interrogates De'Andre about his recent behaviour. April asks John to sign divorce papers. Steve meets baby Bowen and brings Caroline an unwanted gift while also spilling a secret. Chelsea goes missing right when Matt needs her most."

Tune in on Monday, June 19, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of You, Me & My Ex season 2 on TLC.

Anthony has a conversation with De’Andre in the upcoming episode of You, Me & My Ex season 2

In the upcoming episode of the TLC show, De’Andre is supposed to meet Elodie’s entire family but is late. While Elodie believes he must have a good reason, her brother, Anthony, not so much.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, De’Andre asks Elodie what they were doing before they came to the beach and the reality star, who is joined by her family, states they had a little snack. While the two are having a conversation, Anthony jumps in and questions the You, Me & My Ex season 2 cast member about his whereabouts and states he was expecting to come by earlier.

When De’Andre tells the brother some things came up, Anthony asks what they were. The reality star tries to dodge the question, claiming it was just business but Anthony pushes about it.

When he tries to answer Elodie's brother and tell him that he had a meeting, Anthony cuts him off and asks him about him texting other people.

Anthony says:

"People texting other people, people getting in people’s DMs. Talking about certain things."

While Anthony tells him it’s not the way to go, the You, Me & My Ex season 2 cast member tells him that he is just going on off what Elodie told him. This prompts Anthony to ask him why a random girl would text someone, adding that he knows something's up.

TLC Network @TLC Nobody interrogates a boyfriend like your brother. Elodie's brother confronts De'Andre on a new #YouMeAndMyEx Monday at 9/8. Nobody interrogates a boyfriend like your brother. Elodie's brother confronts De'Andre on a new #YouMeAndMyEx Monday at 9/8. https://t.co/bFjItfrSHr

In a confessional, De’Andre states:

"Me and Eloide have already moved past this so the fact that her brother is harping me about it right now is like he’s ready to throw down. Like, that’s the energy I’m getting from him."

Anthony further tells the TLC show star to call the girl and to call her in front of Elodie and talk to her, in case there are no DMs.

De'Andre expresses that he does not understand the need to make things more complicated but Anthony asserts that is about clearing things up. He adds he shouldn’t have anything to worry about if he wasn’t even involved with her.

De’Andre wonders if this is what he has to worry about, going into his relationship with Elodie. Her brother reminds her they are already in a relationship but the boyfriend claims they are “rocky.”

Anthony tells her he does not think the cast member is ready to be in a relationship since he acts like a “little boy”.

