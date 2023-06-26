You, Me & My Ex season 2 episode 11 release date, air time, and plot

You, Me & My Ex season 2 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Matt gets ready to propose to Kenzie. However, his ex, who has been helping him plan the proposal, is missing, which has caused Matt to freak out. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Chelsea flakes on the biggest day of Matt's life to date; De'Andre and Elodie try to reunite in the aftermath of the intense meeting with her family; Jennifer, Chantel, Josh and Danielle discuss their parental rights with Camila."

Tune in on Monday, June 26, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of You, Me & My Ex season 2

Matt’s ex is MIA in the upcoming episode of You, Me & My Ex season 2

The upcoming episode of You, Me & My Ex season 2, titled An Ex-istential Crisis, features a big day for Matt and Kenzie as he gets ready to propose. The TLC star has everything down to the T, except for his ex-girlfriend and best friend, Chelsea, who is MIA.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the couple is seen getting their things in order for an outing with their family and friends. However, Kenzie is unaware that a big surprise awaits her, and everybody’s in on it.

In a confessional, Matt explains that it’s the day that he’s supposed to propose to Kenzie. He shares that both their families are involved and his friends and family are really excited about it. Matt states that his mother texted him the previous night, while Kenzie’s father texted him in the morning, and he could tell that they’re all “super anxious” just like he is. He continues:

"The most important part of this whole thing is just to catch her off-guard. I don’t think Kenzie has any idea."

Kenzie tells the You, Me & My Ex cast member that she’s glad that it’s a nice day and the weather is crispy and feels like fall. Matt further tells the cameras that he has a whole “elaborate sham of a plan” to keep his girlfriend from finding out.

He adds that he set up a fake double date between his two best friends Daniel and Chelsea and adds that Kenzie believes that it’s real. He adds that his girlfriend probably wishes that it's a real double date, but he doesn’t think his two friends could ever date each other. He continues:

"Yesterday, the day before I’m planning to propose, Chelsea up and disappeared."

He tells Kenzie that he hopes Chelsea shows up, and the TLC show star enquires if he has heard from her since. He tells her that he texted her to be there for Daniel since he gave him his word about it being fun. Matt continues:

"I’m nervous as sh*t, Im trying to think about what I have to do but I can’t help but think about like, what the h*ll is going on with Chelsea?"

Kenzie asks him if he’s planning on addressing Chelsea moving out suddenly without telling he's with her. Matt responds by noting that he will, since he wants to know what is happening and would like his key back.

Kenzie tells the camera about Matt’s call from the previous day telling him that his ex-girlfriend moved out and adds that while it is shocking, she is excited to have her house, life, and boyfriend back.

