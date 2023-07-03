You, Me & My Ex season 2 episode 12 release date, air time, and plot 

Fans are currently gearing up for another thrilling episode of You, Me & My Ex as the fan-favorite season 2 approaches its finale. In the upcoming episode, Kenzie will once again confront her fiance, Matt, about his equation with his ex Chelsea, who is not on board with Matt getting married.

The official synopsis of You, Me & My Ex episode 12 reads:

"Alex and Caroline's Sip & See turns into a Sip 'n' Tsunami; Roy and April have unfinished business; Chelsea confronts Matt; Jenn and Chantel are shocked by Josh and Danielle's request; Miss V has De'Andre and Rowan questioning the future."

You, Me & My Ex season 2 episode 12 is all set to premiere on Monday, July 3, at 9 pm ET only on TLC.

Kenzie to confront Matt in the upcoming episode of You, Me & My Ex season 2

TLC recently gave a sneak peek of what fans can expect from the upcoming episode. The clip featured Kenzie, her fiance Matt and his ex Chelsea having an intense confrontation. During the conversation, Chelsea mentions that she wants to "save" Matt from getting married.

Kenzie is also seen trying to figure out why her fiance and his ex still share such a close bond, which often comes in the way of her relationship with Matt.

"To me, it doesn't make sense because when you break up with someone, you move on and you detach, and they move on and detach, and here we are, four and a half years later, and you still have not detached. It just makes me mad," she says.

She further goes on to explain how she loves the You, Me & My Ex cast member and wonders "what makes him so special" to Chelsea.

"My reasons would be because I want to save him," Chelsea says.

One of the producers wishes to clarify Chelsea's comment and asks, "Save him from getting married?" Matt's ex makes it clear that she indeed wants him to be saved from getting married. Matt jumps in to further clarify that Chelsea is against the institution of marriage, not Kenzie.

Matt further adds that he is grateful to have his best friend Chelsea in his life and doesn't understand why his bond with Kenzie bothers her so much. He mentioned that she wouldn't have a problem if he shared a similar bond with a guy instead of a girl.

Fans will get to see how this confrontation pans out in episode 2 of the reality show.

You, Me & My Ex season 2 episode 11 recap

In the previous episode, Matt finally proposed to his girlfriend Kenzie. It is important to note that his ex Chelsea did not show up even though she had helped him plan the proposal.

The official synopsis of episode 11 read:

"Chelsea flakes on the biggest day of Matt's life to date; De'Andre and Elodie try to reunite in the aftermath of the intense meeting with her family; Jennifer, Chantel, Josh and Danielle discuss their parental rights with Camila."

Tune in on Monday, July 3, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of You, Me & My Ex season 2.

