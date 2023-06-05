You, Me & My Ex season 2 episode 8 release date, air time, and plot

You, Me & My Ex season 2 episode 8 is all set to release on Monday, June 5, at 9 pm ET on TLC. The show is all about challenging couples to prove their ability to sustain a relationship while dealing with the ongoing presence of their exes.

The latest episode will focus on Elodie's surgery and her boyfriend De'Andre's absence. Meanwhile, things are getting serious between Matt and Kenzie as he asks Chelsea to help him choose a ring for his girlfriend.

The official synopsis of You, Me & My Ex season 2 episode 8 read,

"De'Andre goes MIA after Elodie's surgery; a girls' night out with Jenn and Danielle ends in a fight at home; Matt invites Chelsea to help him pick out a ring for Kenzie; old flames ignite, and things heat up when April and Roy end up in the hot tub."

You, Me & My Ex episode 8 has promised to be filled with drama

You, Me & My Ex episode 8, titled Ex-Caping With My Ex, is going to be filled with confrontations, meaningful discussions, big decisions, and even bigger questions.

De'Andre is nowhere to be seen after Elodie gets her breast augmentation surgery, and it's Elodie's ex-husband who is with her throughout the procedure. In the trailer, she says,

"I feel like I am a little bit more comfortable with my ex taking care of me, just because, like, this is a new relationship. Mind you, like, yes, we are very close. There's a lot of things that we do together, blah blah blah, but like, it's not just me."

She further adds,

"I have a daughter, you have to change Elena, take her to the bathroom, give her a bath, give her some food. I have to have someone that I can trust, and yeah, Dar and I can trust to do these things. And with DeAndre, he can't even decide if he wants to be a stepdad."

This is not the only relationship that is getting tested in the episode, as during a seemingly innocent girl's night out featuring Jenn and Danielle, things take an unexpected turn and escalate into a heated argument. As Jenn gets accused by Chantel, the former responds by saying,

"I am so sick and tired of having to defend myself all the time when I have given you zero reason to not trust me and I'm going to bed."

Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, Matt extends an invitation to Chelsea, urging her to join him on a significant journey to select the perfect ring for Kenzie.

However, amidst all the chaos, the reunion of April and Roy, two former flames, is to be expected from You, Me & My Ex season 2 episode 8.

Recap of You, Me & My Ex season 2 episode 7

Elodie maintains a friendship with her ex-husband due to their child, prioritizing their daughter's well-being. However, her current boyfriend's choice to keep his ex in his life frustrates Elodie. She believes exes should remain in the past to preserve their co-parenting arrangement. The situation becomes more complex when her boyfriend wants to spend time with her daughter, causing Elodie to caution against rushing the blending of their lives.

Meanwhile, April's intertwined relationships with her ex-husband, current husband, and platonic partner lead to blurred lines and potential upheaval. Living together strains Jennifer's relationship with her wife, as arguments must be avoided. Keeping secrets also proves harmful, as Alex hesitates to reveal an incident to his wife. Matt's omission of inviting his new girlfriend to drinks with his ex sparks anger.

Watch You, Me & My Ex season 2 episode 8 on June 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET on TLC.

