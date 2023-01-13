“You need a therapist”: Megyn Kelly slammed for angry rant on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 

American journalist Megyn Kelly recently landed in hot waters after sharing an angry rant about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during her The Megyn Kelly Show podcast. Her comments came in the wake of the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary and Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

Kelly began her statement by calling Markle “a bully” by citing alleged reports from insiders who claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was emotionally abusive to staffers:

“Here’s just a couple, off the top of my head, all right? Your wife’s a bully.”

She then accused Markle of making Kate Middleton cry over the ‘baby brain’ comment:

“One of the other people that she apparently made cry was Princess Kate. She told Oprah that Kate made her cry, but we now know from your own book, Harry, that it was Meghan calling Kate ‘a baby brain, it’s your baby brain’ after she gave birth to her third child.”

Megyn Kelly continued:

“That has a tendency to make people not like you, when you have the nerve to comment on their hormones after they just had a baby when you barely know them.”

The media personality also dubbed Markle “a brat” and claimed that The Suits star allegedly cut people out of her life after receiving their support on her way to the top, including her own family members.

Shortly after, Megyn Kelly called out Prince Harry for complaining about the press coverage of him and Meghan Markle:

“Forget the lawsuits, though, it’s your whiny statements about the nasty press. You don’t think George Clooney’s had negative things written about him? Tom Cruise never had negative things written about? He doesn’t use his speeches or his media appearances to whine about the mean media they say the things that aren’t true.”

Kelly then said that everyone is “sick of it” and asked Prince Harry to “shut up” about “negative press coverage.”

The journalist’s comments left several social media users disappointed, with some even asking Kelly to seek help from a therapist:

Kelly’s scathing attack on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry came after the latter appeared on 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper ahead of the release of his memoir.

Megyn Kelly rips into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry recently sat down with Anderson Cooper to deliver another explosive interview prior to the release of his memoir. He told the CNN host that negative stories about him and Meghan Markle were allegedly compiled by communication teams working for senior members of the Royal Family.

Meanwhile, Megyn Kelly took to her podcast to react to Prince Harry’s interview and expressed her displeasure over what she dubbed as “whining.” The TV anchor then ripped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their take on privacy:

“The privacy complaint against them [Harry and Meghan] is that they ostensibly wanted a more private life.They wanted to be left alone and then they never stopped giving interviews, ever!”

She continued:

“They gave them to everyone so Anderson teased it up like ‘why not just handle this privately?’ and then of course Harry’s like, because I’m surrounded by evil villains who leaked everything I said.”

Kelly also criticized the Sussexes' decision to move to the U.S. after stepping down from their royal duties:

“There was obviously a way for them to leave their royal roles and stay in England and continue serving the people of England. There are plenty of royals who are not working royals. “

The media personality further alleged that the couple had left England because they wanted “attention”:

“They chose to leave in a huff because they wanted the attention, because they are brats, because they wanted $100 million from Netflix and telling their story. That’s actually what happened here.”

She even claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “wanted the money” so they signed a Netflix deal and began filming for their documentary:

“It’s not about, ‘oh, we tried to resolve it privately but we couldn’t so we had no choice but to bring these matters out’. Bulls**t – they wanted the money. They were filming that Netflix thing for months, well before Megxit, so the whole thing is based on a lie. And now we all just help him continue with his whine-a-ton.”

Megyn Kelly also mocked Prince Harry’s memoir and said:

“Finally, he is going to come out with his autobiography after the gazillion interviews he and his wife have given about their poor lives.”

She added:

“Their castle is too small, I don’t know if you heard. I heard it’s too small, he was treated so poorly that he had to duck when he went through the doorways. It’s so hard when your castle is too tiny. He’s given two interviews now which are being previewed.”

The journalist also claimed that Prince Harry was not a victim but thinks he is one.

Twitter reacts to Megyn Kelly’s remarks on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Megyn Kelly faced backlash online after calling out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Image via Getty Images)

As Megyn Kelly’s sharp criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went viral, her angry tirade over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also sparked a backlash on social media.

Several social media users took to Twitter to call out the journalist for her remarks on the royal pair:

Ninja @totallyninja The fact that bottom feeders like Piers Morgan and Megyn Kelly are both working ovetime on the rage train against Harry and Meghan makes me sympathize with them even more. #Spare The fact that bottom feeders like Piers Morgan and Megyn Kelly are both working ovetime on the rage train against Harry and Meghan makes me sympathize with them even more. #Spare

Cookie @SphynkCat @MegynKellyShow @megynkelly My god woman you need to stay out of their business. It's having a bad effect on you. All you are doing is whining about them whining. Why is your whining more justifiable, especially when Harry's highlighting people who behave like you? Take a rest or seek therapy, @MegynKellyShow @megynkelly My god woman you need to stay out of their business. It's having a bad effect on you. All you are doing is whining about them whining. Why is your whining more justifiable, especially when Harry's highlighting people who behave like you? Take a rest or seek therapy,

ML🦌🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @MbwLdurham @MegynKellyShow @megynkelly So American who knows absolutely nothing about the royal family, dictating to Harry to apologise for nothing she knows anything about, right @MegynKellyShow @megynkelly So American who knows absolutely nothing about the royal family, dictating to Harry to apologise for nothing she knows anything about, right

Wayne Hart @WayneHartSA @MegynKellyShow @megynkelly This is some vile journalism. Looks like Harry and Meghan are getting under your skin, good. @MegynKellyShow @megynkelly This is some vile journalism. Looks like Harry and Meghan are getting under your skin, good.

Sources_say 💙💙💙 @Sourcessay4 @MegynKellyShow

No more prime time attacks on blacks spouting white supremacy BS.

But what do you have against Harry? 🤔

Could it be non-white Meghan? 🤣 Looser! @megynkelly Bitter Betty's downward trajectory has been steep! From ABC to Fox to NBC to YouTube. Damn can't get much lower than that.No more prime time attacks on blacks spouting white supremacy BS.But what do you have against Harry? 🤔Could it be non-white Meghan?Looser! @MegynKellyShow @megynkelly Bitter Betty's downward trajectory has been steep! From ABC to Fox to NBC to YouTube. Damn can't get much lower than that. No more prime time attacks on blacks spouting white supremacy BS. But what do you have against Harry? 🤔Could it be non-white Meghan? 😄😅😂🤣😭 Looser!

Victoria Brownworth @VABVOX Megyn Kelly is trending again. She thinks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should apologize for calling out racism against Meghan.

Megyn Kelly is trending again. She thinks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should apologize for calling out racism against Meghan. https://t.co/SzqihdfG8N

Adam Christie @AdamChristieArt Just an example why I have Megyn Kelly blocked.Just a nasty person, she always has been. Now she's going after Meghan Markle... Along with Piers Morgan.. Tells me all I need to know that I'm on Harry's & Markle's side. Just an example why I have Megyn Kelly blocked.Just a nasty person, she always has been. Now she's going after Meghan Markle... Along with Piers Morgan.. Tells me all I need to know that I'm on Harry's & Markle's side. https://t.co/CP7xgBOgH6

While reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Prince Harry or Meghan Markle will respond to Megyn Kelly’s comments in the future.

Poll : 0 votes