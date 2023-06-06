"You're going to jail, dude": Adams Morgan Dexter Clements pepper spray video sparks outrage online 

An Adams Morgan building manager, Dexter Clements, has come under fire after a video of him went viral recently on social media wherein he can be seen attacking a woman by pepper spray as she's speaking to him. The incident took place in a popular Washington DC neighbourhood, where as per the residents, a lot of issues were taking place off late related to management and water supply.

The fiasco happened when a number of residents of the area complained to the building manager, Dexter Clements, about how the water gets turned off randomly. To address the same, the residents decided to form a tenants association group, for which they also put up a sign to inform other tenants. The group was mainly formed to take care of the amenities and the rights of the tenants.

John Henry @JohnHenryDC An Adams Morgan building manager appeared to pepper spray tenant Christine Corbin after she asked if he removed tenants association signs from the building. @ShawnChittle @kyleemaries came to her aid & say they're tired of not getting essential services where they live. @wusa9 An Adams Morgan building manager appeared to pepper spray tenant Christine Corbin after she asked if he removed tenants association signs from the building. @ShawnChittle & @kyleemaries came to her aid & say they're tired of not getting essential services where they live.@wusa9🧵 https://t.co/fIsFxhuWF1

However, as the group noticed that the association sign had been taken down, tenant Christine Corbine headed to Dexter Clements’ office to ask about the same. She started recording the whole conversation, where building manager Dexter can be seen asking her repeatedly to leave the office. The whole conversation then got heated up, resulting in Dexter using pepper spray on the woman.

The woman can also heard screaming:

“I just got pepper sprayed!"

The video quickly made its way on social media, leaving masses infuriated with the situation. One netizen commented, writing:

Viral video of a building manager of Adams Morgan in Washington sparks outrage on social media as he uses pepper spray on a resident. (Image via Reddit)

“Looks like he cares more about his reputation”: Viral pepper spray video featuring Adams Morgan’s building manager Dexter Clements sparks heated debate online

A recent video featuring Dexter Clements, the building manager of a prominent establishment in Adams Morgan, has ignited a heated debate online. The footage shows Clements using pepper spray in a confrontational encounter, raising questions about his intentions.

As the video quickly spread across various social media platforms, the incident sparked a flurry of reactions from viewers, with many expressing concerns about Clements' actions. As Twitter user @JohnHenryWUSA uploaded the video online, here is how social media users reacted:

On the other hand, several other tenants also posted on Twitter about how the water kept shutting off randomnly throughout the year, causing problems for them. One Twitter user, @ShawnChittle, uploaded a video showing how the tap ran out of water while the resident was in the middle of doing dishes.

This video, too, sparked conversations, as several netizens commented and said:

As the video went viral on social media, UIP Property Management released a statement:

John Henry @JohnHenryDC 'We are sorry' | Here is a statement from @UIPPM regarding the pepper spray incident and the water issues at its Adams Morgan property. ( @wusa9 'We are sorry' | Here is a statement from @UIPPM regarding the pepper spray incident and the water issues at its Adams Morgan property. (@wusa9) https://t.co/yr13lxwFN9

Meanwhile, authorities have not yet informed whether Dexter Clements has been arrested or charged after the incident. However, in several videos on social media, residents have claimed that the building manager has not been seen after the incident as he immediately ran away after pepper spraying the tenant.

