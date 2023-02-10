You season 4 takeaway: What is different this time?

Owing to the multiple facets that it has displayed over the past three seasons, You is very close to becoming an anthology series with its fourth season. The Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti show has gone through several big changes, which saw our killer protagonist (no pun intended) completely reinvent himself and everything around him for a new, stalky adventure.

With a completely different cast and a different kind of storyline, this new season is far more off-base compared to the previous ones.

You has managed to reinvent itself a couple of times already, but the fourth season seems to have changed things the most. Without the connecting factor of Joe in between, the series could almost pass off as an anthology with thematic similarities. The synopsis for You reads:

"What would you do for love? For a brilliant male bookstore manager who crosses paths with an aspiring female writer, this question is put to the test. A charming yet awkward crush becomes something even more sinister when the writer becomes the manager's obsession. Using social media and the internet, he uses every tool at his disposal to become close to her, even going so far as to remove any obstacle --including people -- that stands in his way of getting to her."

Though the story started as stated in the synopsis, it has evolved significantly. With the release of You Season 4, Part 1, here are the key differences that the new season boasts.

A new Joe and a new foe: All the new things in You season 4

All hail Europe

Undoubtedly, the geography and culture of the fourth season are a standout from the very start. The end of the third season saw Joe leave the country after faking his death in pursuit of his true love Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), and things start off very differently in the fourth season. It is set in London, unlike what was indicated at the end of season 4, and follows Joe as a completely reinvented individual.

A new man in the making

The fourth season witnesses one of the biggest changes in Joe's character, who, so far, seemed to go back to his sociopathic ways more often than not. Though it is clear that Joe would still do something psychotic given the slightest provocation or chance, the fourth season sees him trying hard to be something different.

This is facilitated by the new role he has to take up in You season 4.

The reluctant detective and the prey

Another huge change, something that changed the dynamic of the entire season, is the presence of another killer, perhaps a more dangerous one. The fourth season not only reduces Joe's tendencies but also introduces another entity that is after the lives of many, including Joe.

This season effectively sees the game of cat and mouse turn on its head as Joe becomes the victim of a stalker and murderer. Moreover, has to put his stalking skills to good use this time, becoming the centerpiece of a whodunnit mystery.

A different kind of love interest

Coming to the final point, Joe's love interest in You season 4, played by Charlotte Ritchie, is quite dynamically different from the ones he had stalked before. Charlotte Ritchie's Kate is quite the opposite of all the women that Joe made his target in the past.

Her nature and icy behavior are new additions that saw the series change dynamically for the better.

