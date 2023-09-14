Young Love cast list and characters explored

Max's new animated series, Young Love, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, September 21, 2023. The show focuses on an African-American family, delving deep into the various issues pertaining to their lives, including parenthood, marriage, careers, and many more. A short description of the show, as per Sony Pictures Animation, reads:

''The all-new animated series “Young Love” expands on the family introduced in the Academy Award®-winning short film, “Hair Love.” Filled with comedy and heart, Young Love is an honest look into the world of the Young family – including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky – as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and multi-generational dynamics all while striving to make a better life for themselves.''

The series features the voices of several noted actors, including Kid Cudi, who voices the role of protagonist Stephen Young. Young Love is helmed by noted filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry.

Kid Cudi and others star in Young Love

1) Kid Cudi as Stephen Young

Hip hop star Kid Cudi voices the lead character of Stephen Young in Max's Young Love. Stephen is a young father struggling to deal with the various issues pertaining to life in a highly dynamic modern society.

Based on the trailer, Cudi sounds perfect in the lead role, and it'll be interesting to see how his character evolves over the course of the show.

Cudi is a rapper who's churned out some hit tracks like Day 'n' Nite, Pursuit of Happiness, and Make Her Say, to name a few. His acting credits include Vincent N Roxxy, Entergalactic, We Are Who We Are, and Westworld, among many more.

2) Issa Rae as Angela Young

Issa Rae stars as Angela Young in the new animated series. Angela is Stephen's wife who deals with a number of challenges, including motherhood, work, family life, and many more.

Their relationship is one of the defining elements of the show, and it'll be fascinating to watch how her character is explored.

Issa Rae has previously appeared in a number of popular TV shows and films like Barbie, Coastal Elites, The Hate U Give, Insecure, and many more.

3) Brooke Monroe Conaway as Zuri Young

Young actress Brooke Monroe Conaway dons the role of Zuri Young in Young Love. Zuri is Stephen and Angela's daughter who plays a pivotal role in the story.

Apart from that, more details about her character are not revealed at this point. Brooke Monroe Conaway impresses in the show's trailer, promising to deliver a riveting performance. Her others works include Soul Santa and Reindeer in Here.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the show also features the voices of many others who portray important supporting characters like:

Michael Samarie George as Corn Dogg

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Gina

Mara Junot as Cynthia

Adriano Rivero as Robert

Toni Ricardo as Jasmine

Lorena Jorge as Angel

Harry Lennix as Rusell Young

Loretta Devine as Gigi Young

Don't forget to catch Young Love on Max on Thursday, September 21, 2023.