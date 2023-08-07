Zombieverse cast: Meet the stars of Netflix's Korean zombie reality series

South Korean reality show titled Zombieverse will premiere on Netflix on August 8, 2023. This crazy new show will involve eight contestants working together for one ultimate goal - survival. They are supposed to find food, water, shelter, and transport. Furthermore, they have to ensure that they do not get bit by the zombies or else they are out of the contest.

This unique new show is inspired by several popular series like The Walking Dead, The Last of Us, etc. Here is the entire list of the participating contestants.

Lee Si-young - actress

Ro Hong-chul - entertainer

Park Na-rae - DJ and comedian

Kim Cheol/DinDin - rapper and TV personality

Fukutomi Tsuki - singer

Yoo Hee-kwan - baseball player

Yiombi Jonathan - TV personality

Yiombi Patricia - TV personality

Hong Seong Woo - urologist/YouTuber

Kim Jin-young/Dex - vlogger

Kkwachu Hyung

Zombieverse cast: South Korean celebrity contestants will fight for survival in the heart of Seoul

1) Lee Si-young

41-year-old actress Lee Si-young possesses more skills than just acting. She is a former amateur boxer. This talent of hers might just give her an edge over the competition.

Young is best known for starring in the Netflix apocalyptic drama, Sweet Home. Her character was an ex-firefighter who was also a martial arts genius.

2) Ro Hong-chul

44-year-old Ro Hong-chul is a popular South Korean entertainer. He is best known for hosting a famous show called Talents for Sale. The show follows stars teaming up with guests to collect money for charities.

Some of his other popular projects are Infinite Challenge and I Live Alone. A lesser-known fact is that he briefly appeared in the music video for Psy’s Gangnam Style.

3) Yiombi Jonathan

23-year-old Yiombi Jonathan is a popular South Korean TV show personality best known for appearing in King of Mask Singer. Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, his family moved to the Asian country in 2008 when he was only 11 years old.

A young Jonathan can also be seen in the 2013 documentary Screening Humanity. Along with Jonathan, his younger sister Yiombi Patricia is also a contestant on Zombieverse.

Patricia too is a TV personality.

Zombieverse synopsis and other details

According to The Verge, the synopsis of Zombieverse reads,

"A group of unwitting contestants gather to take part in a reality dating show, but things take a terrifying turn when they find themselves in the middle of Seoul overrun by zombies. Together, they must escape the city and outrun the walking dead, or risk becoming zombies themselves."

Its directors, Park Jin-Kyung and Moon Sang-don are best known for My Little Television and Hey! First Time in Korea? respectively. This is the first time these two names will collaborate on a project.

Park Jin-Kyung recently expressed his excitement about the show. According to What's on Netflix, this is what he said,

"I collaborated with Netflix for the first time through ‘Zombieverse,’ and the filming has already been completed. It is a TV project that started with a simple question, ‘How would people react if zombies appear in the real world?’ It will be interesting to watch what role the contestants play ― a hero, a villain or a bystander."

Zombieverse is written by Yoo Jin-young-I and produced by Kakao Entertainment.

Zombieverse will premiere on Netflix on August 8, 2023.