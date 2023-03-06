Conor Benn revealed in an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV that he felt suicidal after controversy surrounded him following a positive drug test for a banned substance.

Benn stated that he suffered from panic attacks and night terrors following the incident after testing positive for Clomifene last autumn. Benn also claimed that he plans to sue the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) for lost earnings and reputational damage.

Piers Morgan asked the welterweight in the interview:

“To be branded a cheat in the court of public opinion, what has that done to you?”

To which Benn responded:

“It’s hurt me. I didn’t think I was going to make it through this period. It’s hard because I feel like I was on death row for something I hadn’t even done. If I had done something wrong, you know, I am human. I would raise my hands to it, [and say] ‘I made a mistake’.”

Benn further elaborated on the ordeal he experienced following the scandal:

“I felt like seven years of hard work and sacrifice and leaving my family, and the image I maintained, was just ruined by someone else’s incompetence. It’s been hard for the family.”

Check out the interview below:

Conor Benn ‘wants’ comeback fight against Manny Pacquiao

Conor Benn: Boxing in Liverpool

Frank Smith, CEO of Matchroom Boxing, has revealed that Conor Benn is looking forward to fighting Manny Pacquiao on his return from retirement. The British welterweight signed with the promotion in 2021.

“There are a lot of big fights for Conor, he doesn't want to come back with just any fight, Manny Pacquiao is a big name. Conor wants the fight and it would be a huge opportunity to come back and test himself against one of the greatest," said the boxing promoter.

Benn was reinstated by the WBC and cleared to fight. However, the BBBofC has not cleared the Greenwich-born boxer to compete in the UK. Manny Pacquiao is aiming to make a return to the squared circle aged 44 and Ben is reportedly one of the options for his return.

Check out the full interview below:

