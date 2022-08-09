Did Andrew Tate really beat a woman with belt?

Former four-time kickboxing world champion Andrew Tate has risen to stardom within the last year following his rapid rise to success on social media. On these platforms, the multi-millionaire shares his wealthy lifestyle and controversial opinions with his many followers.

Despite the recent surge in fame, the Luton-born man was already a recognizable face from his time on Big Brother in 2016.

The American-Brit was a contestant on the popular reality TV show but only lasted a week inside the house. This was due to a video clip that was released to the media.

In the video clip, it portrays Tate striking a woman with a belt in the bedroom and then following up his violent actions with a slap to the face. The woman was the former fighter's ex-girlfriend.

The Sun was the publication who released the video clip, which also conveyed Tate aggressively swearing at his former partner. Following the leak of the video, the producers of the show gave him the boot.

A spokesperson for Channel 5 informed the public with a message following Tate's actions, which read:

"Channel 5 and the producers reached the view that Andrew's position as a housemate had become untenable after a video was brought to our attention by The Sun."

Tate then struck back at the reports, where he stated that the footage was taken out of context and edited to make the act look far worse than the situation was.

The social media star also added that the act was fully consensual and the woman was also laughing in the full length video.

Why do many females hate Andrew Tate?

While Andrew Tate is loved and hated by many, this doesn't stop the multi-millionaire from going about his business and expressing his honest views.

The former kickboxer's key demographic audience is young males who idolize the influencer. However, many females have a strong dislike for the star because of his many sexist comments.

To further this, one of Tate's earlier businesses consisted of having his ex-girlfriends star as webcam models — prior to the boom of websites like OnlyFans. This venture grew until it included over 70 different women working for him.

