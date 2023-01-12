Gervonta Davis has responded to Eddie Hearn’s latest comments about him, saying that the fighter is not a “deep thinker” and “not articulate”.

Davis stated on Twitter:

"Not a deep thinker and not articulate made me “not” sign that b******t ass offer he sent".

"Not a deep thinker and not articulate made me "not" sign that b******t ass offer he sent".

This comes in response to Hearn’s recent comments about the fighter on the DAZN Boxing show. The Matchroom Sports chairman said:

"The dangerous thing about Gervonta Davis is he's not a deep thinker, not articulate. I don't mean that in a disrespectful way. He's a bad motherf***er. Like Mike Tyson. That makes him dangerous because he's fearless, you can't get into his head."

Davis’s claims of turning down the “bullshit ass offer” is in reference to the offer Hearn had made to Davis for the Ryan Garcia fight that was leaked late last year. In the email, Hearn offered Davis a $10 million guarantee with pay-per-view bonuses that would be subject to a discussion later.

Despite the back-and-forth, Hearn has been nothing but complimentary about the Baltimore-born lightweight. He called Davis an “electric” fighter in a recent interview with IFL TV, while mentioning him in a conversation about the best fighters of 2022.

Check out the full interview below:

Gervonta Davis named #10 pound for pound fighter

‘Tank’ successfully defended his WBA lightweight regular title against Hector Luis Garcia earlier this month. This ensured that the undefeated lightweight retains his position as a #10 pound for pound ranked fighter in boxing, among names like Terence Crawford (#1) and Canelo Alvarez (#4).

Gervonta Davis v Hector Luis Garcia

A win against the undefeated Ryan Garcia would take him up the rankings should the former Mayweather Promotions fighter emerge victorious in their reportedly agreed bout in April.

Davis has been champion at three different weight classes in his career, winning the IBF super featherweight title in 2017, the WBA super lightweight title in 2021 and is currently the WBA lightweight (regular) titleholder which propels him to #10 on this prestigious list in the sport.

Check out the fight highlights below:

