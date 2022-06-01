Watch: Logan Paul bitten in testicles by his dog during a workout

Logan Paul posted a video on his Instagram of his dog chomping down on his "reproducers".

It was a beautiful, sunny day in Puerto Rico when YouTube star-turned-boxer Logan Paul was bitten in his nether region whilst playfully exercising with his dog. Things were going well at first, but as the video played on, the dog seemingly became annoyed by his owner's antics.

Soon after the bit, Paul fell to the ground, wincing and screaming in pain. In the caption of his Instagram post, he wrote:

"Bad sound but there goes my reproducers"

Paul's 22.9 million Instagram followers certainly got a laugh out of the ordeal.

One person commented:

"I can't laugh hard enough"

Another Instagram user wrote:

"Oof Broh. Meanwhile, the dog just like (eyes emoji)"

This may serve as a lesson for Paul. He could choose to implement a workout program that his dog will enjoy, or perhaps refrain from using his dog as a piece of exercise equipment in the future.

Logan Paul is still awaiting payment from Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Logan Paul, 27, began his boxing career in 2018. It has yet to kick off the ground like his brother, Jake Paul, but he still shows great potential.

Those who doubted Paul could not fathom him going the distance in a bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr., who was 45 at the time. However, 'Maverick' went all eight rounds with 'Money' Mayweather and shocked fans around the world. Interestingly, the social media megastar has claimed that the boxing great is yet to give him his share of the revenue generated by their exhibition bout.

According to Paul, Mayweather Jr. is yet to pay him and now wants to take him to court. The reported sum owed to Paul supposedly amounts to nine figures. That is a heavy price for anyone to pay, even for the wealthy 'Money' Mayweather. Their match happened last June, which makes the debt nearly a year old now.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Paul claimed that it was his mistake to let Mayweather's company handle the financials, saying:

"It's honestly bulls***. Like, having people who aren't a professional promotional company control where the money goes, we made that mistake!"

Watch the interview below:

