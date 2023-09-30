"Take him to school" - Canelo Alvarez looking jacked after weight-cut for Jermell Charlo fight gets fans riled up

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will lock horns at the Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The super-middleweight champion recently posted an update on social media showcasing his jacked physique after the weight cut for the undisputed title clash.

Fight fans were ecstatic seeing the Mexican in shape for the event, and they flooded his Instagram comments noting their confidence about his victory.

Canelo Alvarez reveals his motivation for fight against Jermell Charlo

Canelo Alvarez is arguably one of the greatest boxers of all time. He has held the world titles in four weight classes and is currently the undisputed super middleweight kingpin.

Hence, there is little left for the Mexican to prove in the boxing realm. However, the 33-year-old feels Jermell Charlo doesn't give him due credit, and that's precisely what motivates Alvarez for this match-up.

In an interview with ESPN, he said:

"I have nothing to prove to the people in boxing because I did a lot of things in boxing. But yes, I have something to prove to him [Charlo] because he never believed in my skills. He is always calling me out and talking [that] I don't deserve to be in this position... That's my motivation because I'll be able to show him in a couple of days why I'm here, why I'm one of the best."

