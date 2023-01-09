Tyson Fury’s manager Frank Warren of Queensbury promotions has revealed that a draft has been sent to Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter.

Warren gave an interview to TalkSport about the heavyweight clash between the two champions that’s been speculated to happen on March 4 to unify the division. Here’s what he said:

We’ve sent them a draft contract, that’s where we’re at. Listen, it’s gotta be sorted out very, very quickly now because the time is against us.”

Warren also spoke on the probable location for the fight and said that the encounter will happen 'wherever the most money comes from'. Warren compared it to history’s greatest fights like the "Thrilla in Manilla" and "Rumble in the Jungle", all of which happened outside the place that the fighters were from.

"Nothing’s in place from anywhere outside the UK. We know what it can generate in the UK, but if it goes elsewhere then that depends on what the numbers are. I know a lot of people complain about it and I agree it should be at Wembley, I’d love to see it there.

"But Muhammad Ali and George Foreman went and fought in Zaire, then you had the thrilla in Manila, you had the big fights in Jamaica. They went where the money was and these guys will do the same thing.”

'The Gypsy King's manager seemingly confirmed that the fight will be taking place in March, saying that 'we want to get it on in March' so that they can set up 'for another big fight in the autumn'.Certainly, they’re aiming for an early fight this year to book a rematch between the two heavyweight champions later this year.

"I think Tyson Fury is more spent"- Allen Babic

The WBC Heavyweight champion sparred with Bridgerweight prospect Allen Babic in preparation for his last fight against Derek Chisora. Babic spoke with IDBoxing and claimed that Tom Fury himself has admitted that his various injuries could lead to performance issues for himself, also comparing him to fellow British heavyweight Joe Joyce.

“I was in his camp for one month and he was so good to me and gave me everything. He is a true persona. I think Joe Joyce (doesn’t have that)persona – not even close like Tyson Fury. But Joe Joyce is, in my opinion, a more dangerous guy right now. I think Tyson Fury is more spent, you know?," said Babic.

"He also said his arms hurt, his elbows, everything. He’s f***ed, in his own words. I think Joe Joyce is that kind of juggernaut, he just doesn’t feel pain”.

Check out the full interview below:

