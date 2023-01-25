UFC veteran and light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith claims that there is “no world” where former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou beats Tyson Fury.

Smith spoke to Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast and gave his thoughts on how Ngannou would fare in heavyweight professional boxing and even in a fight with Fury. 'Lionheart' said:

“Say he gets the Tyson Fury fight, We know how that’s gonna go. As analysts we know, there’s not a world where Francis Ngannou beats Tyson Fury. Like Francis Ngannou is just a regular dude as a heavyweight boxer, he’s uncommon in MMA, he’s unique and very special. But in professional boxing he’s average at best."

The former title challenger added:

"He’s an average puncher, a below average boxer, he’s below average in his footwork and movement, he’s below average in his defense. He’s not gonna fare that well as a professional heavyweight boxer.”

Fury has publicly stated numerous times that he is interested in fighting Ngannou in a hybrid fight sometime this year. 'The Gypsy King' recently said in an interview with TalkSport:

“Maybe I’ll fight Francis Ngannou in a cage, 4 ounce gloves, Queensbury rules, badass referee like Mike Tyson. Who’d not wanna watch that? It can happen you know."

Francis Ngannou on potential Tyson Fury fight

Tyson Fury famously called out then-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in his post-fight interview after his KO victory against Dillian Whyte last year. Since then, rumors of a potential fight between the two behemoths have been rife.

Ngannou commented on the potential matchup during his recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, saying that it is "possible" for him to knock out 'The Gypsy King':

“It can end in any way, I mean if somebody doubts that it can end either way, he’s out of his mind. 100 percent I believe I can knock him out. As I said it’s not easy, but it’s possible."

Fury will reportedly face Oleksandr Usyk for the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship later this year. Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou is currently a free agent after his contract with the UFC expired earlier this month.

